Retail subscription for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) reached US$5.8 billion on Monday, lead manager Samba Capital said.

[RIYADH] Retail subscription for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) reached US$5.8 billion on Monday, lead manager Samba Capital said.

Aramco, the world's biggest crude oil producing company, is looking to sell 1.5 per cent of its stock in the IPO.

REUTERS