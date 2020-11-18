You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Aramco starts marketing five-tranche bonds

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

SAUDI Aramco began marketing a five-tranche US dollar-denominated bond sale on Tuesday, as the world's largest oil producer seeks cash after low oil prices dented its finances.

The move is part of an onslaught on international debt markets by Gulf issuers seeking to plug finances hit by the pandemic and weak oil prices, which has pushed regional issuance past last year's record to surpass US$100 billion again.

Aramco needs the money to pay dividends of US$37.5 billion for the second half of 2020 and fund its US$69.1 billion purchase of 70 per cent of Saudi Basic Industries. It raised a loan of US$10 billion this year, to be paid by instalments until 2028, to back that acquisition.

Aramco gave initial price guidance of around 140 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries (UST) for a three-year tranche, around 155 bps over UST for five-year bonds, around 175 bps over UST for 10-year notes, around 205 bps over UST for a 30-year tranche and around 230 bps over UST for 50-year bonds.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

There has been no official indication of size but its second foray into the international debt markets is expected to be sizeable, after raising US$12 billion in its debut bond issuance last year. "An issuer like this doesn't usually print tranches smaller than US$1.5 billion or thereabouts," a banker on the deal said.

Last year, Aramco priced inside the sovereign of Saudi Arabia's curve, but financial sources expect its new bonds to be around 10 bps wider, suggesting investors see a slightly higher risk profile after this year's drop in oil prices.

Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan , Morgan Stanley and NCB Capital were hired as active bookrunners, a document issued by one of the banks on the deal showed. Other banks involved include BNP Paribas, BOC International, BofA Securities, Credit Agricole, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mizuho, MUFG, SMBC Nikko and Societe Generale. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

RBI proposes amalgamation of DBS' India business with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Singapore banks making flexi-work a permanent post-Covid feature

Singtel's digital bank bid is also a push for reinvention

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

StanChart Singapore CEO takes on more markets

Indonesia sovereign wealth fund aims to raise US$15b

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 05:50 AM
Banking & Finance

RBI proposes amalgamation of DBS' India business with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

DBS Group's India business may be amalgamated with an Indian bank under a proposed scheme by the Reserve Bank of...

Nov 18, 2020 12:23 AM
Consumer

Amazon expands push into health care with online pharmacy

[SEATTLE] Amazon is making its biggest push into selling prescription drugs yet, launching a digital pharmacy and...

Nov 18, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps close campaign aides, US congressman for White House roles

[WILMINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday named several insiders from his election campaign and a Democratic...

Nov 18, 2020 12:14 AM
Real Estate

Homebuilder confidence hits another record on US buying boom

[WASHINGTON] Homebuilder confidence in the US jumped in November, hitting another record high as buyers swarmed...

Nov 17, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing output up for sixth straight month in October

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing production rose at a solid pace in October, marking the sixth straight advance as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

ST Engineering to reorganise into Commercial and Defence & Public Security clusters

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

It's a good time to be 'the other' Alibaba

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for