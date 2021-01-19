Asean fintechs may list in US market on dual-listing track

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SOME Asean fintechs may look to soon list in both their home markets and the US, riding on the demand for growth stocks from this part of the world, said a top Citi banker.
"Asia is showing, to a certain extent, an ability to leapfrog in fintech," David Biller, Citi's...
