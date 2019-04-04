You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Asia-Pac M&A deals dive 24% in first quarter to US$119b, lowest since 2014 Q1

Mergermarket report shows value up for Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore, whose biggest transaction was the CapitaLand-Ascendas Singbridge buyout
Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BP_Capitaland_040419_3.jpg
In Singapore, CapitaLand's bid to acquire Temasek subsidiary Ascendas-Singbridge was the largest M&A deal in Asia-Pacific ex-Japan during the period, according to latest research from deal intelligence service Mergermarket on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

MERGERS and acquisitions (M&A) deal value in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan "nosedived" 24.5 per cent for the first three months of 2019 to 666 deals worth US$119.9 billion - its lowest since the first quarter of 2014, amid economic headwinds and the unresolved US

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes S'pore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
3 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
4 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
5 Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BP_SGcasino_040419_45.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Casino tax rates to rise; entry levies up by 50%

BT_20190404_TSTUTOPIYA4_3742807.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Tutopiya takes travelling out of the home-tutoring picture

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening