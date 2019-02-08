You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition
Lenders here at 'Phase Zero' as they wait out global shift to alternate reference rates
Singapore
TRILLIONS of dollars globally are priced to Libor, the scandal-tainted benchmark that is due to vanish by end-2021 - and this massive transition may catch Asian banks wrong-footed with the speed of its phase-out.
The financial markets are transitioning to alternate
