You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
BT EXCLUSIVE

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

Lenders here at 'Phase Zero' as they wait out global shift to alternate reference rates
Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Singapore banks are taking a wait-and-see approach, as the global transition is in a flux.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

TRILLIONS of dollars globally are priced to Libor, the scandal-tainted benchmark that is due to vanish by end-2021 - and this massive transition may catch Asian banks wrong-footed with the speed of its phase-out.

The financial markets are transitioning to alternate

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BT_20190208_MLWEEKEND8_3689919.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Weekend

A revolution in retail

BT_20190208_CCEF8__3689867.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Garage

Entrepreneur First steps up effort to tap Asia's pool of deep-tech talent

Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost fined S$100,000 for failing delivery standards

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening