Asian broker CLSA's chief executive Jonathan Slone quits

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 10:07 AM

[HONG KONG] The chief executive of CLSA, the offshore platform of Chinese investment bank Citic Securities Co Ltd, has resigned, a spokesman for the firm said on Wednesday.

Jonathan Slone's departure comes just two weeks after CLSA chairman Tang Zhenyi left the Asia-focused broker, which was bought by Citic Securities in 2013.

Mr Slone, who joined CLSA in 1988 as regional research director, oversaw CLSA's global operations in broking, investment banking, asset management, research and sales.

The company returned to its CLSA branding in 2017, dropping the name Citic CLSA, although it continued to operate as the international arm of Citic Securities. 

