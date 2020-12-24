Asiapac social bonds closing in on US$10b; robust growth seen for 2021

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE urgent need to fund Asia's prolonged fight against the pandemic has spilled over into the region's capital markets, via the issuance of social bonds that has more than tripled since the onset of Covid-19.
This growth momentum is expected to prevail in 2021 as long-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes