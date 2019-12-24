You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Asia's best-performing currency, the baht, faces a reversal

Tue, Dec 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

THE Thai baht's heady gains are petering out, thanks to slowing growth and a central bank that's bent on taming the currency's strength.

After clocking an 8 per cent rise this year, Asia's best-performing currency is losing momentum as easing US-China trade tensions damp its appeal as a haven. Falling yields on local bonds and equity outflows are adding to the pressure.

The baht has defied the broad weakness in regional currencies as investors sought refuge in Thailand's safe but low-yielding debt. A hefty current account surplus and a sizeable pile of foreign reserves helped reel in global funds.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But, the tide has started to turn. The baht has climbed just 0.1 per cent in December, making it the region's worst-performing currency. It has dropped 0.2 per cent to around 30.2 per US dollar since rallying to the strongest in more than six years in October.

SEE ALSO

Bank of Thailand says inflow curbs so far are 'baby steps'

The baht may continue this under performance if US-China trade relations improve further as Bloomberg's analysis of 19 emerging-market currencies shows it's among those that are least responsive to the yuan's move.

The baht's retreat in December came as the central bank lowered its economic growth forecasts, citing global risks.

November trade data, due out on Tuesday morning, Singapore time, may confirm the slowing trend, with the nation forecast to have recorded its first trade deficit since April as both exports and imports shrank.

The baht is expected to decline one per cent to 30.5 per US dollar by end-2020, a performance that would put it behind all but three of its Asian peers, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. If Thailand's growth weakens, this could fuel further selling in Thai stocks and weigh on the baht. The 12-month foreign outflow from domestic equities is already above the five-year average.

Bonds may also fall out of favour as yields decline after the central bank slashed the policy rate to a record low this year. Ten-year Thai sovereign debt yield about 1.6 per cent, less than similar-maturity US Treasuries.

Should the baht defy expectations for a drop, the central bank may step in again to check its strength. Policymakers have rolled out a slew of measures including cutting the supply of short-term bonds and easing rules on outflows to rein in the currency's advance. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Private banks' strong finish to 2019 sets base to push into new year

From Silicon Valley to Saudi Arabia, IPO bankers face headwinds

Credit Suisse blames ex-COO for second spying scandal

US firms rush to euro debt markets, driven by rock-bottom rates

What credit pros are watching as China defaults rise

Europe's money-laundering crackdown goes beyond banks

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 11:56 PM
Transport

Tesla arranges over US$1.4b in financing from China

[SHANGHAI] Tesla Inc has lined up more than US$1.4 billion in financing from local banks for its Shanghai factory as...

Dec 23, 2019 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

India's Modi party loses state election amid protests over citizenship law

[NEW DELHI] Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party lost control of another state on Monday, adding to a string...

Dec 23, 2019 11:10 PM
Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders tepid; shipments drop

[WASHINGTON] New orders for key US-made capital goods barely rose in November and shipments fell, suggesting...

Dec 23, 2019 11:04 PM
Companies & Markets

IEV to raise S$3.8m by issuing new shares at S$0.05 apiece

CATALIST-LISTED IEV Holdings, which provides engineering solutions to the oil and gas sector, plans to raise gross...

Dec 23, 2019 10:52 PM
Government & Economy

Boeing CEO Muilenburg steps down, Chair David Calhoun named chief

[NEW YORK] Boeing on Monday replaced its embattled chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, saying a change was needed as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly