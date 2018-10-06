Asia's health protection gap widens to US$1.8 trillion: Swiss Re

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE health protection gap in Asia is estimated to have reached US$1.8 trillion, representing 40 million households that forgo medical treatment to avoid financial stress, a study by Swiss Re has found.
In Singapore the absolute health protection gap is relatively modest
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg