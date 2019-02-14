You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Asset managers eye handsome yields in offshore Chinese bonds

These dollar bonds in December yield an average of 6.7%, 2.8 percentage points above their onshore equivalents
Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

AT BEA Union Investment in Hong Kong, Pheona Tsang is getting creative. The head of fixed income is planning to fill 10 per cent of a yuan-focused portfolio this year with US dollar bonds, sold by Chinese companies outside of the mainland market.

She is not alone. Many money managers are being enticed by the same bonds, whose yields have been steadily rising thanks to years of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

These dollar bonds in December yielded an average of 6.7 per cent, 2.8 percentage points above their onshore equivalents, after lagging their onshore peers just 12 months ago, Natixis data shows.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last month, China Evergrande Group, one of the country's most indebted property developers, sold US$3 billion in dollar bonds in Asia's biggest offshore high-yield bond sale so far this year, with yields topping 10 per cent.

The turnaround has also been fuelled by China's shift to easier monetary policy to cushion its cooling economy. That helped depress interest rates and pulled 10-year government bond yields down 60 basis points from their September highs.

"Onshore rates have compressed so extensively that valuation is a touch expensive," said Jason Pang, a portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management.

"Last year, rates kept going down onshore and you could pick up capital gains," said Wonnie Chu, a managing director at Tencent-backed Gaoteng Global Asset Management. But Mr Chu believes there is limited room for Chinese rates to fall further, noting 10-year government bonds traded at about 2.6 per cent in the last two easing cycles in 2006 and 2009. They are now around 3.1 per cent. So, he is turning to the "more interesting" dollar market this year.

The offshore dollar market's allure comes with equally significant risks.

Hit by growing corporate bond defaults, slowing Chinese growth and a tightening Fed, some Chinese borrowers "were really in distressed value" late last year, said Ms Tsang.

Signs of strain are especially apparent in real estate companies. Country Garden, a leader in the sector, this week reported a contract sales decline of 52.2 per cent in January.

This year, property developers alone may refinance up to US$72.6 billion, when accounting for both their onshore and offshore needs, according to estimates by S&P.

In the offshore market, Chinese issuers will have an aggregate of US$77.5 billion of dollar bonds maturing in 2019, up from US$50.1 billion in 2018, according to Refinitiv data.

But Ms Tsang remains upbeat, citing the Fed's recent shift to a more cautious stance on future rate hikes. "Even if we have one or two hikes (in 2019), we will be close to the end of the hiking cycle." The handsome yields offered by high-yield property bonds, in particular, "more than compensate for risks", said one Singapore-based fixed income trader.

While property sales and investment in China have turned sluggish along with the cooling economy, home prices have been generally holding up. Some investors are also betting officials will ease curbs on buyers if the economy continues to slow.

Beijing already appears to be loosening its grip somewhat, analysts at UBS said in a report this month.

Examples of this shift includes the "reopening of the onshore bond market to developers, the lack of any mention of tightening during the recent Politburo meeting. . . and the quiet reduction in mortgage rates", they said.

Despite their preference for offshore dollar yields, all of the four fund managers interviewed said they were simultaneously expanding their onshore portfolios. They anticipate a boost to the onshore market from Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index's inclusion of Chinese government and policy bank bonds in April.

The move could draw US$110 billion from index-tracking investors to China over 20 months, according to estimates by Harvest Global Investments. These passive inflows, however, do not fully reflect international investors' assessment of the onshore investment climate.

The increase in onshore exposure by BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, for instance, is driven by "a combination of the opening up of (market) access and the investment view", said Neeraj Seth, head of Asian credit at the firm. Mr Seth, who was positive on onshore rates in 2018, has switched to a neutral view, and is lining up "long positioning" in offshore Chinese high-yield real estate names. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Bad loans and money laundering curbs take toll on ABN Amro

China's yuan nears a critical juncture as trade talks loom

Chow Wan Thonh joins StanChart as head of global banking, Singapore

Major Malta bank suspends operations after cyber attack alert

Average pay expected to rise 12-15% with job switching in similar sectors: report

Saudi's PIF to raise stake in ACWA Power, to expand overseas

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk_130219_4.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

SL_mas_120219_46.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Dedicated body to level up corporate governance standards

Feb 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yoma's bond issue: Baht what about Singapore?

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
4 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
5 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

doc7428kepwjdd91v6tf7b_doc741sx5b5ikyzd3zme15.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers approve launch of Singapore free trade agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening