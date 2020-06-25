You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Association of Banks in Singapore's annual dinner set to be postponed

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 11:13 AM
choycmn@sph.com.sgNatalieChoyBT

THE Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) will postpone its 47th annual dinner this year to a later date in light of the Covid-19 crisis and safe distancing measures in place. 

The Business Times (BT) understands that the annual event, typically held in June every year, will be postponed to a time when large-scale events are allowed under the Singapore government's directives. No fixed date has been set, BT understands.

The ABS dinner is a key event for the Singapore banking industry as major announcements are typically made at the event. Last year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced during the dinner that it would issue up to five new digital banking licences in Singapore.

The ABS dinner in 2011 was also when the Singapore regulator announced its capital requirements for Singapore banks, based on the Basel III framework. 

ABS's virtual annual general meeting this year will carry on as scheduled on Friday.

SEE ALSO

KIT, Keppel Energy bag S$700m sustainability-linked loan from DBS, OCBC

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

DBS, ComfortDelGro Taxi in strategic payments partnership

Weaker US dollar will hurt some companies but may give cheer to market

Temasek-backed fund leads US$26m investment in Myanmar's ISP

Wirecard's Braun dumps stock, joins rank of ex-billionaires

KKR raises US$10b for biggest Asia buyout fund

Indonesia to place funds in state banks to support economy

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 11:10 AM
Government & Economy

China taps World Bank official for US-facing finance post: sources

[SINGAPORE] China is adding a new face to its trade negotiation team by appointing its chief representative at the...

Jun 25, 2020 11:10 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS, ComfortDelGro Taxi in strategic payments partnership

DBS Bank and transport operator ComfortDelGro Taxi have partnered to enhance payment services for Singapore...

Jun 25, 2020 11:05 AM
Companies & Markets

Koh Bros says Van Holland units 22% sold; KBEE unit spin-off gets SGX nod

CONSTRUCTION, property and engineering firm Koh Brothers Group (KBG) said it has sold 22 per cent - or about 15 of...

Jun 25, 2020 10:56 AM
Consumer

GNC files bankruptcy to manage debt with plan to sell itself

[DELAWARE] GNC Holdings filed for bankruptcy protection with the aim of selling itself and closing stores after its...

Jun 25, 2020 10:51 AM
Transport

Budget carrier Jetstar Asia to cut a quarter of its mainly Singaporean workforce

[SINGAPORE] Budget carrier Jetstar Asia is cutting a quarter of its mainly-Singaporean workforce in July as part of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.