Association of Banks in Singapore's annual dinner set to be postponed

THE Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) will postpone its 47th annual dinner this year to a later date in light of the Covid-19 crisis and safe distancing measures in place.

The Business Times (BT) understands that the annual event, typically held in June every year, will be postponed to a time when large-scale events are allowed under the Singapore government's directives. No fixed date has been set, BT understands.

The ABS dinner is a key event for the Singapore banking industry as major announcements are typically made at the event. Last year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced during the dinner that it would issue up to five new digital banking licences in Singapore.

The ABS dinner in 2011 was also when the Singapore regulator announced its capital requirements for Singapore banks, based on the Basel III framework.

ABS's virtual annual general meeting this year will carry on as scheduled on Friday.