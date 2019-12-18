You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Auditors need 'urgent reform'; UK review calls for breakaway from accounting

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 3:36 PM

[LONDON] A year-long review into Britain's audit sector has recommended a breakaway from the accounting profession and the creation of a standalone industry with its own governing principles to root out bad practice that has rocked the sector in recent years.

Donald Brydon, a former London Stock Exchange chairman and author of the 138-page report, said the sector was in need of "urgent reform" to increase confidence in business and prevent unnecessary corporate failures.

The high profile collapses of construction company Carillion, retailer BHS and travel firm Thomas Cook has fuelled calls from British lawmakers for a shakeup of the audit market to spot problems earlier and avoid thousands of job losses.

The Brydon review, composed using more than 120 submissions and after more than 150 meetings with various stakeholders, called for a redefinition of audit and its purpose, reinforcing its role as a public interest function.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It reiterated an obligation on auditors to be "suspicious and sceptical" in their work, with particular emphasis on detecting fraud and ensuring companies could afford proposed dividends.

SEE ALSO

Private equity bidders line up for Thomas Cook airline Condor

Mr Brydon recommended that the new auditing regulator ARGA should set new qualifications for the sector and that auditors undergo training in forensic accounting to meet new requirements to explain actions taken to prevent material fraud.

The report also said auditing work should extend beyond just examining financial statements, to reflect the wider interests of everyone who relied on a company staying in business.

Auditors should also be prepared to be more transparent about their work, publishing profits gained from clients and offering shareholders the ability to pose questions to auditors at company meetings.

"The current audit framework is made up of a mosaic of legislation, statutory and self regulation and formal and informal guidelines developed over a century. It is no longer capable of fully supporting the expectations of the users of audit," Mr Brydon said.

On Tuesday, Britain's accounting watchdog the Financial Reporting Council said it was introducing a ban on firms providing recruitment and remuneration services to auditing clients to combat conflicts of interest.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

StanChart exits 3 South-east Asia coal plants worth estimated US$7b

OCBC tops 2 regional sustainable finance league tables for 2019

China IPO hopefuls surge to three-year high encouraged by market reform

Australian dollar awaits jobs data, kiwi at 1-week low as dairy prices falls

PBOC adviser warns of local debt chain reaction, urges action

Australia's NAB says no money kept for "fees for no service" lawsuit

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 03:23 PM
Transport

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA agree on binding merger in US$50b deal

[PARIS] Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot maker PSA said on Wednesday they had agreed on a binding merger in a US$50...

Dec 18, 2019 03:09 PM
Government & Economy

Xi Jinping visits gambling hub Macau as nearby Hong Kong seethes

[MACAU] China's President Xi Jinping begins a three-day visit to the gambling hub of Macau on Wednesday to mark the...

Dec 18, 2019 02:53 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end flat as miners, banks weigh; NZ at record high

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed little changed on Wednesday as gains in healthcare and energy stocks offset...

Dec 18, 2019 02:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

StanChart exits 3 South-east Asia coal plants worth estimated US$7b

[SINGAPORE] Standard Chartered has pulled financing for three coal-fired power plants in South-east Asia amid a...

Dec 18, 2019 02:37 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks end lower on profit taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares ended lower Wednesday, as investors locked in profit following recent gains, although a broadly...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly