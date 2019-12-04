You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia bans life-insurance cold call sales after inquiry revealed abuses

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 1:02 PM

[BENGALURU] Australia's corporate regulator on Wednesday banned telephone sales of life insurance after an inquiry into the financial sector last year found "cold calling" had been abused to get customers to sign up for products they did not need.

The ban effective from Jan 13, 2020, would "stop practices that lead to poor consumer outcomes and destroy trust in the financial system", Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) director Sean Hughes said in a statement.

"From January, firms will no longer be able to call consumers out of the blue and use sophisticated sales tactics to pressure people into buying life insurance and (consumer credit insurance) products."

Among the many examples of abuse that shocked the country when they were revealed last year, the powerful Royal Commission inquiry heard an account of a telephone salesperson selling a complicated insurance product to a man with Down Syndrome who clearly did not understand what he was buying.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The life insurance arm of Australia's largest lender, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, was convicted for breaches of an anti-hawking law last week and fined A$700,000 (S$651,877) for selling life insurance policies over unsolicited phone calls between October and December 2014.

SEE ALSO

Singapore insurance agent fined for not declaring S$2m commission income

ASIC has said those laws failed to stamp out the practice.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Ping An's fintech halo is losing its glow

US crypto expert living in Singapore thought it would be 'cool' if North Korea mined Ether: source

Europe's finance chiefs to call for anti-money laundering agency

Bank of Thailand says inflow curbs so far are 'baby steps'

India's HDFC sees signs of a rural revival

FWD to pull out of employee benefits business in Singapore

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 12:58 PM
Transport

United Airlines buys 50 Airbus aircraft worth US$6.5b to replace Boeing 757s

[NEW YORK] United Airlines said Tuesday it had ordered 50 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, worth an estimated US$6.5 billion...

Dec 4, 2019 12:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

China's restaurants feel the heat as pork supplies plunge

[BEIJING] Cao Xianli, the owner of a "ribs and rice" restaurant in eastern China's Qingdao city, is facing his...

Dec 4, 2019 12:42 PM
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil completes maintenance work at Singapore chemical plant

[SINGAPORE] ExxonMobil said on Wednesday that it has completed maintenance work at its Singapore chemical plant.

Dec 4, 2019 12:38 PM
Garage

Ping An's fintech halo is losing its glow

[HONG KONG] A Chinese fintech glow is burning less brightly. Insurance titan Ping An just kicked off plans to take...

Dec 4, 2019 12:36 PM
Energy & Commodities

Hyundai Heavy says trying to allay Singapore's concerns over Daewoo shipyard merger

[SEOUL] Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings said on Wednesday it is working with Singaporean regulators to alleviate...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly