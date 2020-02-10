You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia cartel investigator says no impropriety in exchanges with JPMorgan lawyers

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 2:35 PM

[SYDNEY] An Australian antitrust investigator who helped bring criminal cartel charges against Citigroup and Deutsche Bank denied acting with "impropriety" when presented with communications between the regulator and informants' lawyers.

The court testimony from Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) enforcement director Michael Taylor on Monday points to a defence strategy questioning the integrity of an investigation that ended in charges of collusion during a A$2.5 billion (S$2.33 billion) share sale in 2015.

In pre-trial hearings, lawyers for the investment banks and their client, retail lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), have been trying to show witness statements by a third investment bank which worked on the deal, JPMorgan Chase & Co, were tainted by coordination between JPMorgan's lawyers and the authorities.

JPMorgan and its staff and ex-staff agreed to act as informants with the ACCC in exchange for immunity from prosecution, the court has previously heard.

On Monday, Mr Taylor, the first ACCC employee to testify, was handed a note, and Deutsche lawyer Murugan Thangaraj told the packed courtroom it showed a JPMorgan lawyer notifying the ACCC about a discrepancy between statements from JPMorgan witnesses.

SEE ALSO

JPMorgan revamps digital strategy team after three leaders exit

"That's what the file note records," Mr Taylor said.

"That's an example of the JPMorgan lawyers attempting to give advice to the ACCC about how to build a case," said Mr Thangaraj.

"That's your proposition," replied Mr Taylor. "If there are inconsistencies, I want to bring them out. I want to know."

The JPMorgan witnesses had seemed to be "full, frank and truthful" throughout their ACCC interviews, Mr Taylor added.

Mr Taylor said he had taken charge of investigations for 30 years and that in this instance, the interviews demanded "more governance than I have ever been involved in".

More than a year and a half since the charges were brought against Citi, Deutsche, ANZ and several of their executives, the matter is yet to go to trial. None of the accused has entered a formal plea, but all have said they will plead not guilty.

The case hinges on allegations the banks colluded to keep hold of ANZ stock to prop up its price. It is being closely watched by investment bankers around the world because it could have implications about the way they are allowed to run share sales.

During a sometimes tense local court hearing, Mr Taylor was presented with another email which Mr Thangaraj said showed him arranging to meet JPMorgan lawyers without obtaining the necessary clearance.

When Mr Taylor said he was unclear of the email's significance, Mr Thangaraj said, "You are perfectly clear what this is about."

"I am absolutely not," said Mr Taylor. "I don't know if the meeting occurred. I've read the email. I honestly don't know. I would not ever act with impropriety. I would never ever act inappropriately."

When Mr Taylor said again that he was confused by the significance of the email, Mr Thangaraj told the court, "that's rubbish."

The hearing continues.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Aussie dollar rallies, Asian currencies lift as China heads back to work

OCBC hires another HSBC banker to drive Greater China business

Turkish banking watchdog limits banks' forex swap transactions

Sea's digital banking move offers edge over Grab-led bid: report

China to support debt financing for virus-related projects

Nations may bicker, but green investments are turning into greenbacks for firms

BREAKING

Feb 10, 2020 02:58 PM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand shares end lower ahead of corporate earnings

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended slightly lower on Monday as investors waited to assess the financial impact of...

Feb 10, 2020 02:49 PM
Government & Economy

Britain 'reasonably confident' of US trade deal despite Huawei concerns

[SINGAPORE] Britain takes US concerns about its use of Huawei equipment seriously but is confident that a trade deal...

Feb 10, 2020 02:44 PM
Consumer

Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten raided by anti-monopoly officials

[TOKYO] Japanese antitrust officials raided the offices of e-commerce company Rakuten on Monday after complaints...

Feb 10, 2020 02:39 PM
Consumer

Airbnb suspends bookings in Beijing for rest of February

[BEIJING] Airbnb said on Monday it has suspended bookings in Beijing until Feb 29 as death toll from the coronavirus...

Feb 10, 2020 02:37 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks down with investors vigilant on virus

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as investors continued to lock in profits while keeping a close watch on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly