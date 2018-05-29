You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia floats shake-up of A$2.6t pension system, "zombie" insurance

Tue, May 29, 2018 - 2:08 PM

[SYDNEY] Fund managers who perform poorly face being locked out of Australia's A$2.6 trillion (S$2.63 trillion) pension industry if recommendations from the government's top economic advisory body are implemented.

The Productivity Commission said in a report on Tuesday that a shortlist of up to 10 strong-performing pension products, chosen by an independent panel, should be presented to workers from which to choose when they enter the workforce.

If adopted, the Commission's model would replace a system whereby the employer chooses a fund for any worker who does not nominate a preference, regardless of the product's performance, fee structure or insurance arrangements.

"Most (fund) members are in funds that deliver good investment returns, but millions of members are in funds that persistently underperform - over one in four funds," said Karen Chester, the Commission's deputy chair.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Over an average member's working life, being stuck in a poor performing default fund can leave them with almost 40 per cent less to spend in retirement.

"The Commission is also reviewing insurance arrangements within pension products, after it found many Australians were paying for "zombie" policies on which they weren't eligible to claim, especially if they had multiple pension accounts or were not currently employed.

"The chief and costly culprit for such'zombie policies' is income protection, which can typically be claimed against only one policy and only when members are working," the Commission said in its report.

Becoming an employer's nominated fund, known as a default fund, is big business. Australia boasts the third-largest pool of retirement savings in the world, according to OECD data.

The industry enjoys billions of dollars of guaranteed inflows a year, underpinned by a mandatory system where almost one-tenth of a worker's wage is deposited into a pension fund, known locally as a superannuation or "super" fund to be accessed at retirement.

About 60 per cent of those inflows go to default funds, according to Jeff Bresnahan, chairman at research house SuperRatings, because most workers don't actively research and choose their own fund.

"There will be some funds that have underperformed for some time and are still getting strong flows," Bresnahan said.

He noted, however, that the Commission's proposal might not be workable, given it would be difficult to choose the "best 10" products when performance can be cyclical, and funds must also be measured on their fee structures and life insurance arrangements.

The Productivity Commission will hold public hearings next month before finalising the recommendations it sends to the government for possible implementation.

Pension assets totalled A$2.6 trillion at the end of the December 2017 quarter, according to the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.

Last year, the asset pool grew in size by 10.1 per cent, driven by investment returns and new contributions.

Any move to change the default fund system would likely ignite a new battle between commercial, or retail, funds and the country's union-backed industry funds.

Industry funds have historically dominated the default market, locking in agreements with some of Australia's biggest sectors, including manufacturing and education.

Commercial funds, run by the major banks and wealth managers, have lobbied the centre-right federal government for employers to be allowed to directly negotiate default arrangements.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-9277.jpg
May 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

'Big Four' unlikely to be broken up here amid UK scrutiny of auditing

BT_20180529_JQGRAB29_3453184.jpg
May 29, 2018
Technology

Another price war seen in ride-hailing market

May 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

An opportune time for a PropNex listing

Most Read

1 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
2 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
3 St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
4 DBS to build and implement Carousell's mobile wallet CarouPay
5 New MAS rules on short-selling, short-position reports to kick in on Oct 1
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-9277.jpg
May 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

'Big Four' unlikely to be broken up here amid UK scrutiny of auditing

BT_20180529_JQGRAB29_3453184.jpg
May 29, 2018
Technology

Another price war seen in ride-hailing market

DJI00049.jpg
May 29, 2018
Government & Economy

High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'

BEN_1449.JPG
May 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore, India exchanges 'abandoning trade link talks'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening