You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars hit new decade lows on oil, virus double whammy

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 3:49 PM

file6uay7i5txe0xia74fod.jpg
The Australian and New Zealand dollars touched 11-year lows on Monday as a slump in oil prices, coupled with coronavirus fears, drove investors to the safety of bonds, driving yields to unseen levels.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars touched 11-year lows on Monday as a slump in oil prices, coupled with coronavirus fears, drove investors to the safety of bonds, driving yields to unseen levels.

The commodity-linked Australian dollar was last down 1.4 per cent at US$0.6547 after falling as much as US$0.6311, a level not seen since early 2009.

Panic-stricken investors rushed to the safety of bonds as oil prices collapsed 30 per cent after Saudi Arabia stunned markets with a pledge to slash prices and boost production following the collapse of an opec supply agreement.

At one point, the Aussie was down 6 per cent against the safe-haven yen, while the Kiwi plunged more than 7 per cent.

The Aussie has been under pressure since mid-January as more coronavirus cases emerged in China, Australia's No 1 trading partner. A rate cut last week by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to a record low of 0.5 per cent further sent the currency spiralling lower.

SEE ALSO

Australian, New Zealand dollars reprieved as dollar stumbles, suffer elsewhere

Australia has seen a worrying increase in coronavirus cases in the past couple of days, though the majority were travellers who caught the virus abroad, with only one instance of community transmission.

The Australian government is set to unveil a fiscal stimulus package this week in a bid to stave off recession.

While details of the measures are still being finalised, media reported that the planned A$10 billion(S$9.08 billion) stimulus would include wage subsidies and cash injections for businesses.

In addition, economists are widely expecting another rate cut from the RBA to 0.25 per cent next month followed by unconventional monetary policy.

National Australia Bank (NAB) is "now forecasting that the RBA will adopt unconventional policy by May or June to help the economy deal with the fall-out from the coronavirus outbreak," the economists said in a note.

"NAB expects the RBA to implement yield curve control," they said, referring to a form of quantitative easing, where the central bank sets target levels for government bond yields and buys bonds if yields fail to settle at the targets.

Yields on Australian three-year bonds hit an all-time low of 33 basis points, while those on 10-year paper went as deep as 55 basis points.

The New Zealand dollar was last down 1.4 per cent at US$0.6272 after earlier hitting an 11-year trough of US$0.6008.

There have been five confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Zealand so far. The government on Monday extended its restriction on travellers from China and Iran by another seven days.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor will give a speech on Tuesday about how the bank would assess and use unconventional monetary policy tools if needed.

RBNZ is set to make its next interest rate decision on March 25. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Singapore banks extend slump in afternoon session; Sibor falls

Stuck-at-home millionaires boost trading at private banks

Mapletree Investments gets 200m euro sustainability-linked OCBC loan

Pimco’s Fel's says worst is to come with recession forecast

South Korea warns about disorderly currency movements

Japan monitoring market moves as stocks plunge, yen soars: Suga

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 03:48 PM
Consumer

China signals progress in virus battle as Disney partially reopens

[BEIJING] China closed several makeshift hospitals for coronavirus patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort...

Mar 9, 2020 03:36 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks plunge 4.2% on virus panic

[SEOUL] South Korean shares plunged more than 4 per cent on Monday as investors raced to safer assets, fearing the...

Mar 9, 2020 03:24 PM
Real Estate

Lendlease names MD for data centre business

PROPERTY and infrastructure group Lendlease has appointed Sam Lee as managing director of data centres. He will be...

Mar 9, 2020 02:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks extend slump in afternoon session; Sibor falls

SHARES of Singapore banks extended their slump in the afternoon trading session, with the Singapore interbank...

Mar 9, 2020 02:58 PM
SME

Hesitation to digitalise causing Singapore SMEs to lose competitiveness

APPREHENSION about digitalisation among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore is causing them to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.