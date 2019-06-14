You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia orders audit of credit provider Afterpay

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S financial crime watchdog ordered an audit of buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay Touch Group, citing suspected non-compliance with anti-money- laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws, hammering shares across the sector.

The government agency Austrac has told the company to hire an external auditor at its own expense and report back in 60 days, adding that it hopes this will remind new financial service players to take their money-tracking obligations seriously.

"This action is taken where Austrac has reasonable grounds to suspect non-compliance," said an Austrac spokesman. "This action has followed a period of ongoing engagement with Afterpay where Austrac has identified concerns," he added, without giving any more details.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move puts an element of doubt into a sector that has become a favourite of stock analysts due to its global expansion and the ability to benefit from the growth in online shopping.

Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) players like Afterpay let shoppers purchase products without paying upfront, and without the regulatory hurdle of applying for a credit card or loan. They typically make money by receiving fees from vendors.

Afterpay shares have soared to nearly 30 times their A$1 issue price just two years since listing - despite never posting a net profit - amid an ambitious plan to grow in the United States, fuelling a spike in shares of rival BNPL companies.

But the stock fell 13 per cent after the audit order, the biggest drop since October, in a flat broader Australian market.

Afterpay said that it had "proactively engaged" with Austrac for months about its compliance with anti-money-laundering and counter- terrorism financing laws and had offered to hire an external auditor before the agency formally requested it.

The company has measures in place to comply with the law, including strict spending limits, it added. BNPL "is a new and maturing sector not only for our customers, but also for regulators, and we will continue to work closely with Austrac to develop a leading compliance regime specific to our business in a transparent and cooperative manner", it said in a statement.

Australian media had raised concerns about the BNPL model in 2018, with reports that shoppers had made purchases without needing to give their names. BNPL represented about a sixth of the A$23 billion (S$21.7 billion) that Australians spent shopping online in 2018, analyst reports show.

The Austrac audit "puts a negative overhang on the business in Australia", said Jason Teh, chief investment officer at Vertium Asset Management.

Shares of other BNPL providers slipped on the Afterpay news, with newly listed Splitit Ltd down 6 per cent, Zip Co Ltd down 5 per cent and FlexiGroup Ltd down 3 per cent.

Zipsaid that it was not in any dialogue with Austrac about compliance, and that it carried out credit and identification checks on every applicant. A Flexigroup spokesman confirmed that the company was not in any dialogue with Austrac. Splitit was not available for comment. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

US politics gives euro's global use a boost: ECB

Singapore, UK ink deals to deepen cooperation between both financial hubs

Regulated crypto futures boom as investors seek a safer ride

NTUC Income setting up financial advisory firm; unit to sell products from other insurers

Seeking shelter from trade war, fund managers bet on China's consumers

HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors

Editor's Choice

Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

Must Read

Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JLSYMP14_3808562.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Message platform Symphony offers autotunes for OTC trades

Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments up in first quarter, led by manufacturing: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening