You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia to ease rules on raising capital amid coronavirus outbreak

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 2:31 PM

[BENGALURU] Australia's corporate regulator will temporarily relax some rules to make it easier for listed companies to raise capital because of the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said it would allow companies to issue certain "low-doc" offers, such as rights offers, placements and share purchase plans, even if they fall short of usual requirements.

A "low-doc" capital raising regime that exempts a firm from issuing a prospectus for a capital-raising is normally not available to a company suspended for more than five days in the prior 12 months.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Savage sell-off in Chinese dollar bonds lures bargain hunters

US dollar up, but yuan sluggish as traders sceptical of China PMI bounce

Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in Feb on business loans: MAS data

Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in Feb on business loans: MAS data

Sterling drops against dollar as rating cut clouds British outlook

Credit Suisse weighs curbing bonuses at time of coronavirus: CEO

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 02:28 PM
Life & Culture

Hungry and in chains, Thailand's tourist elephants face crisis

[BANGKOK] Underfed and chained up for endless hours, campaigners warn many elephants working in Thailand's tourism...

Mar 31, 2020 02:22 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares close down in seesaw trade

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed lower on Tuesday in volatile trade, as investors remained nervous about a possible...

Mar 31, 2020 01:54 PM
Government & Economy

Trump, Putin discuss oil price plunge, coronavirus

[Washington] President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed plunging oil prices and the...

Mar 31, 2020 01:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Covid-19: LMIRT to close all malls, retail spaces in Indonesia for 2 weeks

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) will close its entire portfolio of 23 malls and seven retail spaces in...

Mar 31, 2020 01:39 PM
Government & Economy

Extreme isolation: world's last virus-free corners hold tight

[KOROR, Palau] A coronavirus-free tropical island nestled in the northern Pacific may seem the perfect place to ride...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.