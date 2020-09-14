You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian court fines NAB pension funds A$57.5m over fees for no service

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 2:15 PM

rk_NAB_140920.jpg
Australia's federal court has fined pension funds run by National Australia Bank (NAB) A$57.5 million (S$57.3 million) for charging fees with no service to thousands of retirees, the country's corporate watchdog said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australia's federal court has fined pension funds run by National Australia Bank (NAB) A$57.5 million (S$57.3 million) for charging fees with no service to thousands of retirees, the country's corporate watchdog said on Monday.

The court ruling says NULIS Nominees and MLC Nominees, trustees of pension fund products sold by NAB, deducted about A$100 million in fees from about 677,000 retirees between 2012 and 2018 for plans in which they either did not have an adviser or did not need one.

The decision comes after a civil lawsuit was brought by Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in September 2018 following a public inquiry that exposed widespread misconduct in the financial sector.

NAB admitted in a separate statement that its trustees' conduct was "misleading" and breached certain ASIC acts. It also said that by May 2019, a total of A$117 million had been paid to members who were affected.

Last month, the company agreed to sell the MLC business to IOOF Holdings for A$1.4 billion, while Australia's financial regulator imposed additional conditions to the licences of NAB's pension funds to improve financial controls.

SEE ALSO

French finance minister backs foreign minister over LVMH-Tiffany intervention

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Temasek upsizes medium-term note programme to US$25b

Macquarie sees H1 profit slump in virus upheaval

AMTD fund invests S$11.5m in five Singapore-based fintech startups

Broker's take: Maybank downgrades Asean banks to negative; DBS among top picks

Razer Fintech, Franklin Templeton create digital wealth management platform for youth

Global pandemic forces central banks to turn to unconventional monetary policy

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 14, 2020 02:30 PM
Consumer

French finance minister backs foreign minister over LVMH-Tiffany intervention

[PARIS] French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday backed an intervention by the country's foreign minister...

Sep 14, 2020 02:22 PM
Technology

Australia's Citadel gets S$445m bid from Pacific Equity, shares surge

[SYDNEY] Shares of Australian software company Citadel Group Ltd surged on Monday after an entity owned by the...

Sep 14, 2020 02:17 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close up on hope for new government

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher for a third straight session on Monday, on expectations that Japan's next...

Sep 14, 2020 02:04 PM
Life & Culture

Rare dolphins return to Hong Kong as coronavirus halts ferry traffic

[HONG KONG] The number of Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins seen around Hong Kong has jumped as the pause in high-speed...

Sep 14, 2020 01:54 PM
Transport

Thai court approves Thai Air's request for restructuring

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Central Bankruptcy Court approved on Monday Thai Airways International Pcl's request to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank downgrades Asean banks to negative; DBS among top picks

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Stocks to watch: MIT, Keppel Reit, ST Engg, Singapore Airlines, CapitaLand, Oxley

Razer Fintech, Franklin Templeton create digital wealth management platform for youth

Singapore stocks edge down; STI opens 0.1% lower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.