You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian dollar saved by data surprise, but oil a drag

Wed, Apr 22, 2020 - 11:44 AM

rk_AUD_220420.jpg
The Australian dollar bounced from a two-week trough on Wednesday as surprisingly strong retail sales data at home helped offset risk aversion globally and prompted a bout of short-covering.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar bounced from a two-week trough on Wednesday as surprisingly strong retail sales data at home helped offset risk aversion globally and prompted a bout of short-covering.

The Aussie blipped up 0.4 per cent to US$0.6314, having slipped 0.8 per cent overnight to as low as US$0.6254. It briefly reached as high as US$0.6354 but could sustain the rally.

The New Zealand dollar steadied at US$0.5973, after dropping 1.1 per cent overnight to as deep as US$0.5936.

Both had been under pressure as a drastic slide in oil prices sparked speculation that some investors, companies and countries might have to dump other assets to cover their losses.

The Aussie then got a timely lift when preliminary data showed Australian retail sales surged a record 8.2 per cent in March as a coronavirus lockdown sparked panic buying of food and staples.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong's central bank sells HK$2.79b after HK dollar rises to trading limit

The scale of the increase was far beyond expectations and wrongfooted bears, though analysts were quick to emphasise that sales likely tumbled back in April as businesses were shut.

Indeed, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe on Tuesday warned economic output could shrink 10 per cent in the first half of the year, easily the worst since the Great Depression.

Mr Lowe said interest rates were likely to remain at a record low of 0.25 per cent for year to come and reiterated the bank's commitment to buying as much bonds as necessary to keep three-year yields near the cash rate.

The RBA has actually been able to sharply scale back its bond buying as private demand for Australian debt has been more than strong enough to keep yields low.

A sale of A$1.5 billion in 2030 bonds on Wednesday drew bids worth A$6.4 billion, continuing a run of solid auctions.

"It has been our view throughout the volatility of recent weeks that there was little fundamental reason for bond yields to push significantly higher," wrote analysts at Westpac.

"We expect 10-year ACGB yields to trade below 1 per cent, on average, for months to come," they added. "We see the AU-US 10-year bond spread as consolidating around 20bps and would recommend fading any supply-led widening over coming months."

Yields on 10-year paper were trading at 0.84 per cent on Wednesday, 27 basis points above comparable US yields.

The three-year bond future was half a tick firmer at 99.745, while the 10-year contract rose 1 tick to 99.1800.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Citi Singapore to offer summer interns full-time analyst jobs amid 'challenging times'

SoFi acquires Hong Kong startup 8 Securities in first global push

Hong Kong's central bank sells HK$2.79b after HK dollar rises to trading limit

Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis

UOB to offer pre-approved loans of up to S$200,000 to small businesses impacted by Covid-19

Fed is buying US$41b of assets daily - and it is not alone

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 22, 2020 12:13 PM
Banking & Finance

Citi Singapore to offer summer interns full-time analyst jobs amid 'challenging times'

CITI Singapore will offer its 76 summer 2020 interns full-time analyst roles after graduation as long as they meet...

Apr 22, 2020 11:59 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Covid-19 test maker Biolidics sees 54.6% jump in share price

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday morning flagged unusual price movements in the shares of cancer...

Apr 22, 2020 11:39 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea prepares third supplementary budget, aims to protect jobs

[SEOUL] South Korea President Moon Jae In said on Wednesday the government will prepare a third supplementary budget...

Apr 22, 2020 11:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Changi Airport Group eyes cargo as passenger flights impacted by Covid-19

CHANGI Airport Group (CAG) is directing its focus towards air cargo, amid a significant reduction in passenger...

Apr 22, 2020 11:11 AM
Companies & Markets

Scarred by 2017, Singapore banks to face test on O&G exposure again

WITH oil trading giant Hin Leong dogging headlines amid the current collapse of oil prices, the Singapore banks are...

UPDATED 51 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.