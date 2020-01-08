You are here

Australian, New Zealand dollars skid after attack on US forces in Iraq

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 9:36 AM

The Australian and New Zealand dollars took a beating on Wednesday as risk sentiment was rocked by reports of attack at Iraq's Ain Al-Asad airbase, which hosts US forces, in yet another sign of mounting tensions in the Middle East.
The Australian dollar was set for a sixth straight session of losses as it hit a three-week trough of US$0.6850.

The New Zealand dollar was off 0.11 per cent at US$0.6633, hovering near its lowest since Christmas.

Against the safe haven Japanese yen, the antipodean currencies fell about 0.8 per cent to near one-month lows after Reuters reported citing a US official that rockets were fired at the airbase.

Market voices on:

The US military said Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US-led coalition personnel - Ain Al-Asad and another in Erbil.

Asian currencies gain after jitters over US-Iran

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement the United States was working on initial battle damage assessments.

In response to news of the attacks, US crude jumped more than US$2, gold surged and S&P 500 E-Mini futures extended falls.

"The threat of retaliation the market was worried about last week looks to have become real, so there is no other way for markets to go really other than to go to safe havens," said Ray Attrill, head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank. "The presumption was that US President Donald Trump wouldn't want to start a war this side of election, but that presumption would potentially be tested."

Australian government bond futures rallied, with the three-year bond contract up 5 ticks at 99.27. The 10-year contract jumped 7.5 ticks to 98.84.

New Zealand government bonds gained too, with yields down 6-7 basis points at the long end of the curve.

