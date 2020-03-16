You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars trampled in race to the bottom

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 10:12 AM

AB_nzdollar_160320.jpg
The New Zealand dollar fell on Monday after an emergency rate cut by the country's central bank, while its Australian counterpart slipped on market talk of a possible surprise policy review to combat the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The New Zealand dollar fell on Monday after an emergency rate cut by the country's central bank, while its Australian counterpart slipped on market talk of a possible surprise policy review to combat the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The kiwi dollar fell as low as us$0.5929, the deepest since May 2009, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) slashed its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to a record low of 0.25 per cent and signalled large scale asset purchases of government bonds as its next step.

The unscheduled decision follows rate cuts by central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve, which cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in a shock move.

Sharp losses in the greenback helped the kiwi stabilise a bit at US$0.6056.

"Global markets have dislocated further with increasing signs of stress in some markets, sharply reduced liquidity, and price action hinting at forced selling," RBC economist Su-lin Ong said in a note.

SEE ALSO

US$ surges, adds more than 3% gain vs yen

"Beyond just a tightening of financial conditions, the risk is these moves worsen a real economy already struggling with the onset of Covid-19," she added.

"Against this backdrop, we think the risk is increasing of an unscheduled final 25bp cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) ahead of its 7 April meeting, which is still 3 weeks away."

The Australian dollar was last down 0.2 per cent at US$0.6175 after earlier plunging to US$0.6110, a level not seen since late 2008.

The RBA cut its key rate this month to 0.5 per cent to help the economy cope with the rising economic toll from the coronavirus that has hit travel, tourism, consumer and business confidence and factory activity worldwide.

On Monday, the RBA pumped extra liquidity into the banking system, part of a package of measures aimed at ensuring business and households have access to credit as the coronavirus causes chaos in global financial markets.

"It's a race to the bottom and the RBA will need to follow suit," Citi economist Josh Williamson said.

"We now expect the RBA to announce a 25 basis point rate cut ahead of the April meeting and to follow this up with an announcement on quantitative easing."

Australian government bond futures surged, with the three-year bond contract rising 8.5 ticks to 99.55. The 10-year contract was up 7 ticks at 99.10.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

HSBC rolls out new green loan in bid to make green finance easier, less costly for SMEs

Hong Kong's central bank cuts base rate to 0.86% after Federal Reserve move

Bank of Japan says will strive to maintain smooth market functioning

Australia's RBA to provide banking system with extra cash

RBNZ governor says not expecting negative interest rates at this point

Federal Reserve slashes key interest rate, rolls out massive response to pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 10:05 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares fall as emergency rate cuts worsen virus fears

[BENGALURU] Australia and New Zealand shares fell sharply on Monday as emergency rate cuts in the United States and...

Mar 16, 2020 10:01 AM
Transport

Australia, New Zealand airlines slash schedules after fresh travel restrictions

[SYDNEY] Airlines in Australia and New Zealand said on Monday they would make drastic changes to their flying...

Mar 16, 2020 09:56 AM
Consumer

Factories shift operations in scramble to restock supermarket shelves

[LOS ANGELES] With supermarkets stripped of food and many other essentials, consumer product companies halted...

Mar 16, 2020 09:56 AM
Government & Economy

UK manufacturing slid before coronavirus crisis escalated: survey

[LONDON] Manufacturing in Britain weakened sharply in early 2020 even before concerns about the coronavirus crisis...

Mar 16, 2020 09:50 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Monday on back foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses on Monday as a dramatic stimulus drive and interest rate cut by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.