You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars transfixed as trade talks tick down

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 9:57 AM

AK_aunzd_1012.jpg
The Australian and New Zealand dollars shuffled sideways on Tuesday as Sino-US trade talks approached a weekend tariff deadline with little sign of progress, while data pointed to subdued economic conditions at home.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars shuffled sideways on Tuesday as Sino-US trade talks approached a weekend tariff deadline with little sign of progress, while data pointed to subdued economic conditions at home.

The Aussie idled at US$0.6825 in very quiet trade, having spent six sessions snared in a snug US$0.6813/6862 range.

The kiwi dollar was equally becalmed at US$0.6555, though it remains within striking distance of last week's four-month top at US$0.6576.

Measures of volatility are near the lowest this century as investors shy from taking positions ahead of a Dec 15 deadline for new tariffs on China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Monday said President Donald Trump does not want to implement the tariffs but wanted "movement" from Beijing to avoid them.

SEE ALSO

Australian, New Zealand dollars underpinned as speculators bail out of shorts

Australian data were too mixed to offer any impetus with a survey of business showing activity remaining subdued in November while confidence ebbed a little.

National Australia Bank's index of business conditions held at +4 in November, still short of the long-run average of +6.

"The survey is consistent with ongoing weakness in GDP growth, especially private demand, and suggests there has been little improvement in Q4 for GDP," said NAB group chief economist Alan Oster.

Figures for the third quarter out last week showed household consumption grew at the slowest pace since the global financial crisis, limiting gross domestic product (GDP) to a modest increase of 0.4 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the government had been hoping consumers would spend the cash from tax relief and recent rate cuts, but most chose to save the money or pay down debt.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said he had been surprised at the weakness of consumption, but was still confident that households would spend much of the extra cash over time.

Markets are not so sure and futures are almost fully priced for another quarter point rate cut to 0.5 per cent by April, with a good chance of a move to 0.25 per cent by year end.

Australian government bond futures edged higher amid the uncertainty over trade, with the three-year bond contract up 1.5 ticks at 99.295. The 10-year contract rose 2.75 ticks to 98.8775.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australian banks need to do more on payments, cross-border fees: RBA

Money laundering battle drives Japan banks to JPMorgan’s payments network

HSBC eyes selling retail bank business in France: sources

Climate change raises questions on insurers' capacity to insure risks

Maybank Kim Eng lays off 5% of its Singapore workforce

Low interest rates should make 2020 another good year for SGD bond market

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 10:07 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian banks need to do more on payments, cross-border fees: RBA

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank wants to see the country's banking industry roll out new payments platforms at a...

Dec 10, 2019 09:53 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on the back foot on Tuesday morning following a negative lead from Wall Street...

Dec 10, 2019 09:50 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong police say bombs left in school grounds defused

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong police said they defused two homemade nail bombs discovered in the grounds of a school, and...

Dec 10, 2019 09:46 AM
Real Estate

StreetSine drops proceedings against SISV following mediation on use of automated valuation models

STREETSINE and the Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers (SISV) have reached an understanding on the use of...

Dec 10, 2019 09:33 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.25%

SINGAPORE shares retreated at the opening bell on Tuesday after US stocks finished lower overnight. The Straits...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly