Australian, NZ dollars pause near highs as economies reopen

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Sydney
THE Australian and New Zealand dollars consolidated on Wednesday as their recent rallies ran out of steam, though the rapid progress being made in opening their domestic economies underpinned sentiment.
The Aussie dollar had paused at US$0.6966, after an 0.8 per cent drop on...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes