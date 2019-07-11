You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian regulator tells Westpac, ANZ, NAB to set aside another A$500m

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 8:08 AM

[SYDNEY] Australia's prudential regulator said on Thursday it has told three of the country's biggest banks to set aside an additional A$500 million (S$472.5 million) each until they have strengthened risk management and reimbursed customers wrongly charged fees.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said it wrote to Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank to tell them of additional capital requirements.

"Australia's major banks are well-capitalised and financially sound, but improvements in the management of non-financial risks are needed," APRA chair Wayne Byres said in a statement.

"This will require a real focus on the root causes of the issues that have been identified, including complexity, unclear accountabilities, weak incentives and cultures that have been too accepting of long-standing gaps."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The country's top lender, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, was slapped with an additional A$1 billion capital requirement last year after it was accused of thousands of breaches of anti-money laundering protcols.

APRA then asked dozens of other financial services companies to report on their own their risk assessment systems, which it said on Thursday confirmed that "many of the issues" identified in its inquiry into the money-laundering scandal were "not unique to CBA".

The companies' self-assessments showed that "they have fallen short in a number of areas, and APRA is therefore raising their regulatory capital requirements until weaknesses have been fully remediated," Byres said.

APRA added that it may impose more capital requirements on the sector without specifying which company.

ANZ said the directive represented a 0.18 percentage point impact on its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio from 30 September 2019.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

US claims fund owner ran US$6m insider-trading ring

Taiwan home to the world's fastest-growing ETF market

US central bank to study Facebook virtual currency

Door open to US rate cut as Federal Reserve's Powell flags economic uncertainties

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

Traders certain the Fed will cut in July, but unsure what's next

Editor's Choice

nwy_GOOGLE_110719_12_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_110719_10_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

It's not debt but how Reits leverage on it that matters

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

nwy_GOOGLE_110719_12_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

BT_20190711_VIESG107W0N_3832115.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
SME

Scale-up SG to groom promising local firms to be world powerhouses

nwy_ Jerome Powell_110719_17_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Door open to US rate cut as Federal Reserve's Powell flags economic uncertainties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly