You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

AustralianSuper to cast protest vote against bank pay plans

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 3:37 PM

file72moliiurm81ajlfjat9.jpg
Westpac Banking Corp, the country's second-largest lender, would be first to receive AustralianSuper's protest vote at its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's largest pension fund, AustralianSuper, said it will vote against the executive pay of three of the country's biggest banks, in a show of the investment community's souring attitude toward the sector following a year-long misconduct probe.

Westpac Banking Corp, the country's second-largest lender, would be first to receive AustralianSuper's protest vote at its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

The pension fund said it would also vote against the executive pay plans of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd and National Australia Bank Ltd in the coming weeks.

"AustralianSuper is disappointed at the approach taken by the boards at ANZ, NAB and Westpac over executive remuneration and will be voting against them at the upcoming AGMs," Ian Silk, AustralianSuper chief executive officer, said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"In what has been an annus horribilis for the banking sector, there has been a distinct lack of transparency from the banks around their rationale for paying executive bonuses this year."

Under Australian corporate rules, if more than a quarter of shareholders vote against a pay proposal for two years running, they can call for the board to be removed.

With about A$8 billion (S$7.9 billion) of retirement savings invested in the shares of large banks, AustralianSuper holds 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent of each of the four major lenders.

A powerful Royal Commission inquiry this year exposed major misconduct in Australia's financial industry, including allegations of rip-offs, mistreatment of customers, deception of regulators and even taking money from the dead.

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI), which advises pension funds on how to vote at shareholder meetings, is also urging others to vote against bank executive pay.

"The question we are asking is, what do they have to do not to get a bonus?" Louise Davidson, ACSI chief executive told Reuters.

Australian banks have said they would cut bonuses by 20 per cent to 40 per cent in response to the inquiry's findings, however Davidson said this was not enough.

Representatives of Westpac and NAB were not immediately available for comment. ANZ declined to comment.

No. 1 lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia held its annual general meeting in September, before AustralianSuper announced its protest vote. At CBA's AGM, just 5.8 per cent of investors voted against its remuneration plans.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

China's red-hot bond market shows bets rising on monetary easing

Hedge funds have stocks to dump, in bad sign for sell-off

BNP Paribas gets corporate Panda bond underwriting licence

Asset managers team up to pressure governments on climate change

Next move in Australia cash rate likely up, but cut not ruled out: central banker

China says rejecting physical cash is illegal amid e-payments popularity

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
2 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
3 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
4 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
5 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BP_Asia_101218_5.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Stocks extend global retreat as growth worries clobber investors

Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost to use AI to improve parcel traceability, reliability for customers across South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening