You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia's Macquarie downsizes in the Gulf: sources

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 8:23 AM

lwx_Macquarie_090519_64.jpg
Macquarie Group is scaling back in the Middle East by downsizing its operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), three sources familiar with the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ABU DHABI] Macquarie Group is scaling back in the Middle East by downsizing its operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), three sources familiar with the matter said.

Also, Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority said on Tuesday that Macquarie Capital, the lender's investment banking unit, had relinquished its operating licence in the country, which it had acquired in 2017.

"Macquarie Capital Saudi Arabia LLC has requested the Capital Market Authority to cancel its authorisation to conduct arranging and advising activities," the regulator said in a statement. "The company has not commenced business yet."

In the UAE, the Australian bank is downsizing its operations in Abu Dhabi, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sources said Wissam Moukahal, executive chairman at Macquarie Capital, Abu Dhabi, had left the company.

Macquarie did not immediately return requests for comment.

"It is a tough business environment in investment banking and banking in general, with few deals coming the bank's way," one source aware of the matter said. "It is also part of the bank's strategy of remodelling its business."

Mr Moukahal left after five years with Macquarie Capital, which was one of the first banks in Abu Dhabi Global Market, the country's financial centre.

Some out of around 20 staff at Macquarie Capital are serving their notice period, the source said without being more specific. They were offered positions in Macquarie's offices elsewhere, one of the sources said.

Macquarie had been one of several foreign banks and funds that moved to expand in Saudi Arabia after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced an economic vision plan for 2030 to diversify the kingdom's oil-dependent economy.

But many of the deals expected to materialise from this plan have been delayed including the Aramco initial public offering, which is now slated for 2021.

"We've decided there were better opportunities elsewhere," a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia has seen only nine initial public offerings since 2016 which have raised US$1.3 billion, according to Refinitiv data, with most arranged by Saudi banks.

JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, lead in the mergers and acquisitions market in Saudi Arabia, according to Refinitiv data, with US$105 billion worth of deals since 2016.

REUTERS.

Banking & Finance

Shadow banks feel sting as Indian mutual funds cut debt exposure

Eerie calm in FX leaves market vulnerable in more volatile world

Bank workers who survive robot uprising stand to make more money

Wells Fargo creates new unit focused on regulatory compliance

Brazil central bank holds interest rates at 6.5%

Commerzbank faces same old problems after merger talks end

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)
5 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls

Must Read

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_sgx_090519_54.jpg
May 9, 2019
Stocks

In shrinking Singapore market, award-winning stock analyst sees gems

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening