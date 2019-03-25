You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia's NAB ends 'introducer' referral payments after public criticism

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 11:52 AM

lwx_ Australia'National Australia Bank_250319_37.jpg
Australia's National Australia Bank (NAB) said on Monday it would end a profitable system of bonuses for referrals that was criticised by an independent inquiry.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's National Australia Bank (NAB) said on Monday it would end a profitable system of bonuses for referrals that was criticised by an independent inquiry.

NAB interim chief executive officer and chairman-elect Philip Chronican said scrapping the referral payments to businesses such as sport clubs and accountants would help to regain customer trust after the inquiry found widespread wrongdoing across the financial sector.

"We want customers to have the confidence to come to NAB because of the products and services we provide – not because a third party received a payment to recommend us," Mr Chronican said in a statement.

The government-backed inquiry heard that dozen of NAB bankers had falsified loan documents and signatures, and provided unsuitable loans to benefit from the scheme.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

NAB's introducer programme brought in over A$24 billion (S$22.97 billion) in home loans during the period when the misconduct occurred from 2013 to 2016, lawyers for the inquiry said.

Consumer group Choice said NAB's move came too late given the inquiry had revealed Australia's fourth-largest bank knew there were problems with the programme in 2015.

"The Royal Commission revealed that many Australians were duped by introducers into unaffordable loans and defaulted as a result," Patrick Veyret, Choice Policy and Campaigns Adviser said.

"It's shameful it's taken this long for them to act." 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

OCBC's Bank of Singapore hires veteran banker as market head for Greater China

US dollar off six-week lows vs yen, little response to Mueller report

Britain's financial sector has gloomiest outlook since 2008 crisis: survey

Chinese-backed fintech poised to offer online advisory service for Singapore retail investors

China has a lot of financial opening up to do, says central bank

Erdogan says those who buy FX expecting lira to fall will pay "heavy price"

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
3 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
4 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up
5 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

lwx_pennyscandal_250319_1.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins

Mar 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Sino Grandness, ASTI Holdings, New Silkroutes

Mar 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese-backed fintech poised to offer online advisory service for Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening