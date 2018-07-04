You are here

Aviva Investors appoints new head of institutional sales for Asia from rival AXA IM

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 11:21 AM
DSCF7840(1).jpg
Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of insurer Aviva plc, has appointed Tom Clapham as its head of institutional sales for Asia, effectively immediately.
PHOTO: AVIVA INVESTORS

AVIVA Investors, the global asset management business of insurer Aviva plc, has appointed Tom Clapham as its head of institutional sales for Asia, effectively immediately, the group announced on Wednesday. 

Prior to joining Aviva, he was most recently the head of sovereign wealth funds & central banks (Asia), institutional sales and head of consultant relations at AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM).  

Based in Singapore, Mr Clapham will be responsible for driving Aviva Investors' growth in the institutional segment across Asia, Aviva Investors said. 

He reports to Scott Callander, head of client solutions in Asia Pacific and Middle East, and will focus on building new partnerships as well as strengthening existing ones with institutional investors. These investors include sovereign wealth funds, government pensions, and insurance companies in North and South-east Asia.

Having held senior roles at Macquarie Bank, Deutsche Bank and Mercer Investment Consulting, Mr Clapham also brings with him over 20 years of industry experience, Aviva Investors said. 

Added Mr Callander: "We are delighted to welcome Tom to Aviva Investors. He has an outstanding track record and an in-depth understanding of institutional needs across the region, having worked with some of the largest and most sophisticated investors in Asia."

"Tom’s appointment also comes at a great time – he is a fantastic addition for us as we continue to strengthen our team and expand our outcome-oriented investment solutions for Asian investors."

