You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank Indonesia keeps rates on hold amid global risks

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 4:02 PM

[JAKARTA] Bank Indonesia is keeping interest rates unchanged for the moment given global uncertainties, and will turn to macro-prudential policies to support economic growth, governor Perry Warjiyo said.

"Our monetary policy is always forward-looking and ahead of the curve," Mr Warjiyo said in an interview with Bloomberg Television's Haslinda Amin in Chiang Rai in Thailand. "For the time being, we need to look at the external stability and that's why were still holding up our interest rate."

Bank Indonesia has kept its key rate unchanged following 175 basis points of hikes between May and November last year to counter an emerging market selloff.

The nation's currency and bonds have rallied since then, and with the US Federal Reserve putting rate hikes on hold, economists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and elsewhere predict Indonesia will cut rates in coming months.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Warjiyo said while global growth risks are rising, US developments remain the main factor driving sentiment in emerging markets. He said external conditions are improving, and was "positive and quite pleased" with the steps Bank Indonesia took last year to stabilise the currency.

That allows the central bank to shift its focus to supporting economic growth. It eased macro-prudential norms last month to allow banks to boost lending to businesses to ease liquidity constraints ahead of April's presidential and parliamentary elections.

The governor said economic growth will probably pick up this year, and the authorities need to work harder to boost exports. The relaxation in macro-prudential norms will support growth and lead to a loan growth of 12 per cent this year, Mr Warjiyo said.

"We have to increase our consumption and our investment," Mr Warjiyo said. "This is why we are more forward looking, more preemptive, in the relaxation of liquidity, macroprudential and other aspects to support growth."

Bank Indonesia sees room for rupiah to strengthen further, Mr Warjiyo said, citing Fed's dovish rate outlook and its own policy response. The currency has advanced 7 per cent in the past six months to become the best performer in Asia.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Barclays shifting top bankers in wake of top executive's departure: sources

Australia, New Zealand dollars dare to hope on Sino-US trade truce

Tradeweb Markets platform raises US$1.1b in US IPO

Asia-Pac M&A deals dive 24% in first quarter to US$119b, lowest since 2014 Q1

UOB chief's pay rises 12% to S$10.56m in 2018

Keppel Reit prices S$200m of 5-year convertibles at favourable end of price range

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow
3 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
4 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
5 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_040419_54.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news

BP_Genting Singapore_040419_49.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects

BP_Frasers_040419_59.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property in talks to potentially sell Frasers Tower

Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Share prices of Synagie Corp, Y Ventures surge 40% prompting SGX queries

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening