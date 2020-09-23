You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of East Asia presses ahead with life insurance sale

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 10:28 AM

[HONG KONG] Bank of East Asia (BEA) is pressing ahead with a potential sale of its life insurance assets as the Hong Kong lender concludes a strategic review, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bank, which counts activist investor Paul Singer's Elliott Management as a shareholder, will announce the results of its nine month-long business review as soon as Wednesday, the people said. Plans presented to the BEA board include exploring a sale of its life insurance unit and a bancassurance partnership, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. BEA could raise about US$500 million to US$600 million from a potential deal, the people said.

The proposal still requires final signoff from the bank's directors, and the plans may still change, the people said. The board is scheduled to meet Wednesday morning, the people said.

Shares of BEA rose as much as 3.5 per cent in early Hong Kong trading after the Bloomberg News report. The stock climbed 1.3 per cent as of 9.39am local time.

The potential disposal and partnership have drawn preliminary interest from other insurers seeking to expand in the region, the people said. In a so-called bancassurance partnership, an insurer typically pays an upfront amount to a bank for exclusive rights to sell its products at its branches.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Shares ease at open

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A representative for BEA declined to comment.

In March, BEA announced it had hired Goldman Sachs Group for a review of its business and assets that could lead to transactions. Elliott Management threw its support behind the process and paused court proceedings it started in 2016 against the bank and certain former and serving directors. Elliott owns about 7.5 per cent of BEA's shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

As part of the review, the 102-year-old lender was considering options including a sale of its insurance assets, Bloomberg News reported in March. Its life and general insurance as well as its pension fund business in Hong Kong could be valued at more than US$1 billion in total, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

BEA Life, the bank's wholly-owned life insurance arm, had about HK$25.4 billion (S$4.47 billion) in assets as of the end of June, according to BEA's latest financial report. BEA's commission income from sales of BEA Life products increased by 49.2 per cent in the first half of this year despite a drop in new premium income.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Robo-adviser Syfe gets US$18.6m led by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures

TransferWise posts fourth year of profit; net profit twice that of last FY's

US dollar gains pause, Aussie $ recovers lost ground

HSBC paves way for SMEs to access receivables finance quicker

Credit Suisse, UBS step up fight for China bankers in talent war

New Aviva boss moving fast to shrink British insurer

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 10:08 AM
Consumer

Australia preliminary retail sales down 4.2% in Aug, Victoria hit hard

[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales fell 4.2 per cent in August from the month earlier, preliminary data showed on...

Sep 23, 2020 10:00 AM
Garage

Robo-adviser Syfe gets US$18.6m led by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures

DIGITAL wealth manager Syfe has closed an US$18.6 million Series A funding round led by PayPal co-founder Peter...

Sep 23, 2020 09:56 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares jump 1.3% on Wall Street rebound, easing border curbs

[BENGALURU] Australian shares gained more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, tracking an overnight tech-led rebound on...

Sep 23, 2020 09:50 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold inches higher on US-China tensions, recovery woes

[BENGALURU] Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by renewed US-China tensions and concerns over economic...

Sep 23, 2020 09:50 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open tracking US gains; STI up 0.3%

SINGAPORE stocks started the day higher on Wednesday amid stronger openings from several index counters and major US...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

Singtel hits 12-year low amid heavy trading

Tech stocks reverse rally to lead markets rout in Asia, US, Europe

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.