You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of England examining negative rates: chief economist

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200518_KELBOE18_4119979.jpg
The Bank of England's benchmark interest rate stands at 0.1 per cent and taking it negative would present a communications challenge and prove difficult for banks, BOE governor Andrew Bailey says.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

New York

THE Bank of England (BOE) is examining unconventional monetary policy measures more urgently amid the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to its chief economist Andrew Haldane.

The central bank is reviewing a number of policies - including negative interest rates and expanding the scope of the bank's asset-purchase plan to include riskier securities - as it is running low on conventional easing space, Mr Haldane said in an interview with The Telegraph. He stressed that the BOE isn't poised to impose any of those polices imminently.

"It's something we'll need to look at - are looking at - with somewhat greater immediacy," Mr Haldane said when asked if borrowing costs could go below zero. "You mention negative rates, but there are other options beyond that, or alongside that, that we're looking at as well."

"With QE there is more we can do there on the gilt side and the corporate-bond side in principle - as we've found from other central banks, you could purchase assets further down the risk spectrum," he added. "I don't want to imply we're poised on any of those but we have over a number of years been reviewing all of our options for more, if more is needed."

SEE ALSO

China cut interest rates for standing lending facility loans in April

While the European Central Bank and other institutions have already cut rates below zero, the debate about the effectiveness of negative rates has gathered pace amid market speculation the Federal Reserve and BOE may have to follow suit to ramp up their response to the pandemic.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell dismissed the prospect last week, though he did not fully rule out the option as a potential tool in the future.

BOE governor Andrew Bailey has made similar comments, saying that while negative rates weren't something being contemplated, it was important not to rule anything out forever.

The BOE's benchmark interest rate stands at 0.1 per cent and taking it negative would present a communications challenge and prove difficult for banks, Mr Bailey said.

That, in turn, could undermine the BOE's ability to influence borrowing costs across the economy.

The track record of negative rates "quite simply, is poor and provides plenty of circumstantial evidence that their damage to confidence and financial stability far outweighs the benefits", Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a note published on Sunday.

Mr Haldane also warned that the UK is heading towards an unemployment crisis comparable to the one experienced in the early 1980s. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

HSBC, Citi speed up digital push to ward off Asian upstarts

World monetary policy stance may not be as easy as it appears

UOB has 406% rise in Q1 purchase of investment products

China central bank should avoid buying special treasury bonds: adviser

HSBC, Citi speed up digital push to ward off Asian upstarts

Euro zone banks sell subordinated bonds after three month hiatus

BREAKING NEWS

May 17, 2020 11:52 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: 1 new cluster found; 24-year-old man who works at CDPL Tuas Dormitory among 4 Singaporean cases confirmed

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 682 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday, taking the...

May 17, 2020 10:48 PM
Consumer

URA orders Robertson Quay restaurants to stop selling takeaway alcohol

[SINGAPORE] Some restaurants at Robertson Quay have been barred from selling alcohol for takeaway, after people were...

May 17, 2020 09:35 PM
Companies & Markets

NSL sees loss for half year on oil price collapse, Covid-19 containment measures

MAINBOARD-LISTED NSL sees itself continuing to spill red ink for the half year to June, as the collapse of oil...

May 17, 2020 08:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Del Monte Pacific subsidiary raises US$1.3 billion

DEL Monte Pacific's subsidiary has raised total financing of US$1.3 billion through a mix of equity and loans, with...

May 17, 2020 06:35 PM
Government & Economy

Next Jobs Support Scheme payout to be disbursed from May 28

THE next instalment of wage support totalling S$4 billion for over 140,000 employers will be disbursed from May 28,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.