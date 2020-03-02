You are here

Bank of England says working with partners to offset coronavirus impact

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 5:30 PM

The Bank of England said it was working with Britain's finance ministry and international partners to protect the country's banking system and its economy from the impact of the spread of coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

"The Bank continues to monitor developments and is assessing its potential impacts on the global and UK economies and financial systems," a BoE spokesperson said.

"The Bank is working closely with HM Treasury and the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) - as well as our international partners - to ensure all necessary steps are taken to protect financial and monetary stability."

 

REUTERS

