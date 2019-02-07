You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of England slashes UK growth outlook on Brexit

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 9:30 PM

file73z56jfqd0n13tu06fru.jpg
The Bank of England on Thursday slashed its forecast for UK growth this year to 1.2 per cent from 1.7 per cent, blaming the downgrade on a global economic slowdown and Brexit.
REUTERS

[LONDON] The Bank of England on Thursday slashed its forecast for UK growth this year to 1.2 per cent from 1.7 per cent, blaming the downgrade on a global economic slowdown and Brexit.

"UK economic growth slowed in late 2018 and appears to have weakened further in early 2019," the central bank said after the BoE said after keeping its main interest rate at 0.75 per cent.

"This slowdown mainly reflects softer activity abroad and the greater effects from Brexit uncertainties at home," it added.

Should British GDP come in at 1.2 per cent, it will be the country's weakest output in a decade.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The BoE had in November forecast 2019 growth of 1.7 per cent.

"Brexit uncertainties had intensified considerably since the Committee's November meeting," the BoE said Thursday.

"The economic outlook will continue to depend significantly on the nature of EU withdrawal," it added.

Plans for Britain to leave the European Union on March 29 under a withdrawal agreement signed last year were thrown into doubt when British lawmakers rejected the accord.

In London on Thursday, the BoE also slashed its forecast for 2020 UK growth - to 1.5 per cent from 1.7 per cent.

The downgrades sent the pound sinking under US$1.29, while the euro rebounded close to 88 pence.

"The pound has dropped to its lowest (dollar) level in almost three weeks... although it should be stated that the market reaction is fairly muted," noted XTB analyst David Cheetham.

AFP

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank CEO promises discipline in pursuing growth

National Australia Bank CEO, chair resign after scathing inqury

National Australia Bank says CEO, chairman to resign after inquiry criticism

French bank SocGen cuts targets after suffering market downturn hit

Zurich Insurance boosts net profit 24%, hikes dividend

Turkey wealth fund hires banks for 1b euro loan: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 Popiah king's son Ben Goi dies
4 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore

Must Read

doc73yz3ka9xdw7g99vl56_doc73vzwvzm61d1irfnq164.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Garage

ICT Fund finds the real deal in Sixscape's authentication tech

ict.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri receives second expression of interest from third party for possible voluntary general offer

Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

Buyers can apply, book HDB flat by next working day with revamped balance flats scheme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening