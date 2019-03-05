You are here

Bank of Thailand says economic stability strong, can handle external volatility

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 9:36 PM

The country has low foreign debt, high international reserves of more than US$200 billion and a current account surplus at 7 per cent of gross domestic product, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told a seminar.
[BANGKOK] Thailand is economically stable and strong and can withstand increased global volatility, the central bank chief said on Tuesday.

However, the country faces structural challenges, including low labour productivity, a labour mismatch and low investment, he said.

High household debt remains a problem, equivalent to about 77.8 per cent of GDP, which is higher than those of countries with a similar income to Thailand, Mr Veerathai said.

The government's spending on social security and large investment projects and short-term populist policies are putting pressure on the fiscal position, he said.

It is estimated that the government will have to adopt a deficit budget for another 12 years, he said.

