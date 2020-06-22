You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bankers in Sweden reveal financial perks of ethical funding

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Stockholm

SWEDEN'S once battered credit market is finding relief in an unexpected place.

As firms and governments try to recover, they are selling more debt earmarked for ethical projects than ever before. That issuance has provided a lifeline to a market that suffered one of the worst crashes in its history just a few months ago.

Anna Reuterskiold, a green bond specialist on Nordea's debt capital markets desk in Stockholm, says companies and government agencies have figured out that "you can get better terms if you issue green". She says "there's a wider investor base" when it comes to green bonds, which has made all the difference since the crisis.

"The issuers that we talk to say that green has remained an open line of communication to investors during this time of stress," she said. "Social bond issuance was US$31.6 billion in the first five months of 2020 - nearly double that in the whole of 2019. Some 54 per cent of 2020 volume has been issued in response to the Covid-19 pandemic."

SEE ALSO

Political turmoil roils bonds as Malaysia's deficit risk rises

Just three months ago, bond issuance in Sweden ground to a halt as credit spreads blew out to financial-crisis proportions and more than 30 fixed-income funds slammed shut to halt a client exodus.

But bankers have marvelled at the pace of the rebound. Dan Margolin, a Nordea banker working on the same desk as Ms Reuterskiold, says "it's been enormously quick". In a matter of weeks, "we've come back to nearly the same levels as pre-corona".

A major driver has been a deluge of climate-friendly debt sales, with the Swedish market alone seeing "eight green corporate bonds in the last two weeks", Mr Margolin said.

"It's great that we're now opening up the Norwegian high-yield market as well," said Mr Margolin. "We've seen there's solid interest." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

OCBC, riding growth wave, targets S$25b sustainable finance portfolio by 2025

Asean consumers keen to try new digibank players: Visa survey

Central banks cut dollar offers in sign of market confidence

Wirecard's missing 1.9b euros did not enter Philippine system: central bank

UOB reopens seven more branches on Monday; HSBC moves to new location at MBFC

Central banks cut US dollar offers in sign of market confidence

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 21, 2020 11:12 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong lawyers alarmed at plans for Lam to select judges in national security trials

[HONG KONG] Senior Hong Kong lawyers expressed alarm on Sunday at plans for the city's leader to select judges for...

Jun 21, 2020 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS wins Digital Transformation Award

DBS has been named the inaugural winner of the Digital Transformation Award in the Hackett Group’s Digital Awards...

Jun 21, 2020 06:42 PM
Government & Economy

First batch of 8 satellite career centres in the heartland to help job seekers from July 1

[SINGAPORE ] From July 1, job seekers can visit any of the eight satellite career centres in the heartland for...

Jun 21, 2020 04:26 PM
Banking & Finance

UOB reopens seven more branches on Monday; HSBC moves to new location at MBFC

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) will reopen seven additional branches in shopping malls and retail areas on June 22 after...

Jun 21, 2020 03:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Central banks cut US dollar offers in sign of market confidence

[LONDON] Major central banks in Europe and Asia will pare back their offers of dollars to lenders in a sign of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.