You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Banks have a key weakness in preparing for Brexit: Their clients

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 11:51 PM

file6ucr8uxuoe9mu31veh1.jpg
European Central Bank's chief watchdog, Andrea Enria said last week that the ECB will look into removing some of the hurdles lenders face when doing business across borders to potentially facilitate deals and raise depressed profitability.
REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Germany's top financial regulator says banks are well prepared for Brexit, until you look at their list of clients.

While many details of the UK's future relationship with the European Union remain unclear, global banks have already set up units in the bloc to retain access to those markets.

The problem is that London is still the docking station for huge pools of international capital, and companies and investors aren't keen to move their business until the politicians hammer out the details, BaFin President Felix Hufeld said in an interview.

"That's the piece of course which worries us," Mr Hufeld told Bloomberg TV's Guy Johnson on Tuesday. "There's no major industrial corporation that's willing to make massive changes, which do cost money, without knowing when exactly and why exactly things have to be changed."

Banks have done far more than 80 per cent of the work needed to deal with Brexit from a legal and technical standpoint, said Mr Hufeld. But when it comes to moving client business to their EU hubs they are, on average, less than a third of the way there, he said.

SEE ALSO

Johnson and Barnier clash over who sets rules for Brexit trade

While the UK and EU will probably be able to "rebuild strong relationships," failure to do so would mean losing out to financial centers like New York, Singapore or Shanghai, he said.

Mr Hufeld took a more restrained position on the issue of cross-border consolidation among banks than the European Central Bank's chief watchdog, Andrea Enria. Mr Enria said last week that the ECB will look into removing some of the hurdles lenders face when doing business across borders to potentially facilitate deals and raise depressed profitability.

Regulators should review "inhibitors or hurdles embedded in supervisory decisions," said Mr Hufeld. Still, "I don't think there are many of them, to be honest."

Mr Hufeld said that he agrees with Enria that the decision to pursue a merger is for bank executives, not regulators. But he used an example to show supervisors aren't just sitting back and watching the industry's ills.

"We put zero pressure on Deutsche Bank to find a partner," said Hufeld. "We put a lot of pressure on Deutsche Bank to get their business model straightened out."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

For China virus insurance, check the small print

Yoma Strategic tie-up extends online payment services in Myanmar

Australia's central bank keeps interest rates on hold

Mindful Wealth re-domiciles CLO fund to Singapore after VCC pilot programme

US finalises rule to slap duties on countries that undervalue currencies

Grab moves into retail wealth management with acquisition of robo-advisory

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 11:52 PM
Garage

Ex-Indonesian cabinet minister joins VC firm East Ventures

INDONESIA-FOCUSED venture capital (VC) firm East Ventures has brought on board former Indonesian cabinet minister...

Feb 4, 2020 11:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Japfa raises S$92.6m from oversubscribed rights issue

MAINBOARD-LISTED agri-food firm Japfa on Tuesday said it has raised net proceeds of S$92.6 million from its recently...

Feb 4, 2020 11:18 PM
Government & Economy

Manpower affected by leave of absence: Singapore Hotel Association

HOTELS in Singapore, already facing reduced travel demand amid the ongoing virus outbreak, may be hit by another...

Feb 4, 2020 11:18 PM
Government & Economy

Russian govt pulled 1.6t roubles from banks in Dec as Putin revives stimulus plan

[MOSCOW] The finance ministry withdrew 1.6 trillion roubles (S$34.7 billion) from Russia's two top banks in December...

Feb 4, 2020 10:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street jumps 1% at open as China stimulus calms investor nerves

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose about 1 per cent at the open on Tuesday, marking a second day of recovery...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly