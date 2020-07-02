You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Banks in Singapore band together to lift standards for commodity financing

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 5:06 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

BANKS with operations in Singapore are banding together to raise industry standards for commodity financing in Singapore.

This move was confirmed by the Singapore authorities, which told The Business Times on Thursday that this will be the first such set of "best practices" being developed by lenders here with the trading community, with the support of government agencies.

Reuters first reported on Thursday that some 20 banks with operations here - including lenders with significant trade-finance exposure such as HSBC, DBS, OCBC and other European banks - have set up a working group to propose new guidelines, citing unnamed sources.

This group is aiming to lift the standards behind lending practices and improve transparency in the sector, and comes amid some cases of defaults of trading firms amid a historic plunge in oil prices, Reuters reported. The most high-profile collapse in recent times is that of Singapore's oil trading giant Hin Leong Trading, with Hin Leong also admitting that US$800 million in losses from futures trading had allegedly been hidden away.

In a joint statement, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Enterprise Singapore (ESG), Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) said they affirm the industry efforts to boost commodity financing standards in Singapore.

SEE ALSO

DBS to make second cut on Multiplier account rates this year

ESG's assistant chief executive Satvinder Singh said: "I am encouraged that the banks and trading companies are coming together to improve the bankability of the commodities sector amid the challenging global business climate.

"Singapore is home to a very large and diversified group of commodity companies. This initiative to raise financing standards and best practices in commodities financing would strengthen Singapore's attractiveness as a commodities trading hub and help set standards for the region."

ABS's director Ong-Ang Ai Boon said this is the first set of best practices in commodities financing that banks in Singapore are developing with the trading community, with support from the government agencies, aimed at uplifting "transparency and trust in commodities financing".

ACRA's assistant chief executive for legal services and compliance, Andy Sim, said: "Having a set of best practices will help to provide the benchmark for corporate-governance practices of commodity trading companies. ACRA believes that this collaboration between the banks and trading companies is a big step forward towards boosting the corporate transparency and governance for this sector."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 06:22 PM
Government & Economy

End of lockdown fails to boost jobs market in Spain

[MADRID] The end of the coronavirus lockdown in Spain failed to bring a surge in employment as government data...

Jul 2, 2020 06:14 PM
Government & Economy

Companies tap Covid-19 skills upgrading scheme more than 60,000 times

A SCHEME to encourage staff training during the Covid-19 pandemic has been taken up more than 60,000 times since its...

Jul 2, 2020 05:55 PM
Garage

PE and VC fund-raising hit a snag in Q1: Preqin

THE private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) industries faced headwinds in fund-raising during the first quarter...

Jul 2, 2020 05:52 PM
Life & Culture

Check in but never leave: Taiwan offers fake flights for travel-starved tourists

[TAIPEI] Staved of the travel experience during the coronavirus lockdown? One Taiwanese airport has the solution - a...

Jul 2, 2020 05:43 PM
Stocks

Singapore properties, banks ride HK tailwind

SINGAPORE property and banking stocks with exposure to China, rallied alongside Hong Kong-listed Mainland developers...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.