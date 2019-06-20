You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Banks to fight over US$18 trillion held by the poorest of the rich

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 1:40 PM

[ZURICH] People with assets of US$250,000 to US$1 million are set to become a new battleground for the world's financial firms as declining margins push them to seek out pockets of wealth further down the scale.

About 76 million people with US$18 trillion sit in that range today and another four million are joining the group each year, according to a report by the Boston Consulting Group. Competition to serve them is heating up as banks, fintechs, asset managers and online brokers jostle for position.

Wealth managers including UBS Group AG, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America Corp have focused their expansion on clients with fast-growing fortunes of tens of millions to billions of dollars. A big part of that, managing offshore wealth, has become more risky and less rewarding as the authorities crack down on money laundering, tax evasion and hidden wealth following a long series of high profile scandals.

"One of the largest areas for potential expansion is also one of the most overlooked: the affluent segment," according to the report. "This base of potential clients for wealth management services shows extraordinary promise."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group of affluent people is set to grow at 6.2 per cent over the next five years. While that's still slower than the increase of billionaires, its higher than the increase in global wealth.

New technology is allowing lenders to service the segment in a more focused and efficient way, according to Daniel Kessler, a managing partner at Boston Consulting in Switzerland. "Its a topic that every larger wealth manager should think through," he said.

Asia and the US will be the biggest contributors to the growth of affluent wealth over the next five years, Boston Consulting said. However, despite myriad offerings, most firms haven't yet found the "sweet spot" for serving such individuals.

Traditional private banks often over-serve their affluent customers at the beginning, assigning them a relationship manager. When client activity fails to live up to its potential, banks may be tempted to pull back on the level of engagement.

"Such reductions in service can leave clients feeling orphaned," according to the report.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Growth in global financial wealth screeched to a halt in 2018

A US$222b manager shifts to cash on worries trade war will spread

Australia's central bank flags lower rates in jobs hunt

Flat New Zealand economy prompts rate cut talk

China's stock-picking star heads to America

BOJ seen holding fire, Kuroda may offer dovish signal post-Federal Reserve

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
4 CDL prices S$200m four-year fixed rate notes at 2.8%
5 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Noble Group to take stake in Australian rare earths developer Arafura

BP_Slack Technologies_200619_53.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Technology

Tech firm Slack to make market debut, at US$26 reference price

Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sunvic Chemical unit staves off legal action as guarantor to 180m yuan loan

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening