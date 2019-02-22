You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Barclays posts lower-than-forecast 2018 profit

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190222_PQBARCLAYS22_3703395.jpg
Barclays had to provide a £150 million provision against Brexit losses and its trading business weathered a difficult fourth quarter.
PHOTO: AFP

London

BARCLAYS reported a lower-than-forecast attributable profit of £3.5 billion (S$6.2 billion) for 2018, as it took a £150 million provision against Brexit losses and its trading business weathered a difficult fourth quarter.

Barclays did report signs of progress in its under-pressure investment bank, where profit for the full year increased 15 per cent to £2.6 billion as its equities trading unit saw income rise 25 per cent.

Barclays chief executive Jes Staley is locked in a high-profile tussle over the bank's strategy with activist investor Edward Bramson, who believes the lender should ditch a costly plan to grow its investment bank and focus on other less risky parts of its business.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Bramson on Feb 5 sought to ratchet pressure on the bank by tabling a resolution that would see him win a board seat, a bid which investors said was unlikely to succeed but which has sharpened focus on the performance of the investment bank.

The British lender set also aside £150 million to cover possible losses related to Britain's exit from the European Union at the end of March, following peers HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland which in the last week announced similar provisions.

Barclays paid a dividend of 6.5 pence per share and signalled intentions to return more capital via dividend increases and buybacks when it was practical to do so.

The bank, however, reported its core capital ratio fell to 13.2 per cent from 13.3 per cent a year ago, a dip which is likely to renew a debate over its ability to return more capital to shareholders at a time when rivals Lloyds Banking Group and RBS are ramping up payouts.

The bank's profit of £1.4 billion when conduct and litigation charges were included compared to a £1.9 billion loss in 2017.

Barclays' International division, which houses its investment bank, reported a profit before tax of £3.9 billion, in line with analysts' expectations of £3.95 billion. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Banking disruptor Revolut set for Singapore beta launch in coming weeks

StanChart to take US$900m charge over US and UK regulatory probes

Aussie $ whipsawed by jobs surge, rate forecast

India needs spur to growth amid low inflation outlook - minutes

Hong Kong's central banker to step down after a decade in charge

Barclays £3.5b 2018 profit underwhelms as Brexit bites

Editor's Choice

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

Most Read

1 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
2 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
3 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
4 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss

Must Read

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

SL_mom_220219_4.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign worker quota cuts hit sectors beyond F&B, retail

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening