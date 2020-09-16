You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Barclays to launch new FX trading and pricing engine in Singapore

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 11:43 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

Barclays BARX.jpg
Barclays on Wednesday announced that it will be launching its new foreign exchange (FX) trading and pricing engine in Singapore.
PHOTO: BARCLAYS

BARCLAYS on Wednesday announced that it will be launching its new foreign exchange (FX) trading and pricing engine in Singapore as part of the London-headquartered bank's push to strengthen its FX presence in the Asia-Pacific.

This comes as the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) seeks to develop the Republic to become the top FX trading centre in the Asia-Pacific.

Scheduled to be launched in mid-2021, the new FX trading and pricing engine will be Barclays' fourth electronic FX trading hub globally, adding to its existing platforms in New York, London and Tokyo.

The bank will be building out of a local instance of global FX trading system, which includes the roll-out of a technology which will combine pricing algorithms with ultra-low latency co-location connectivity, said Barclays in a statement.

With the infrastructure based in Singapore, local and regional market participants will be able to benefit from increased price discovery, lower latency and improved quality of execution, it added.

SEE ALSO

Singapore industry tie-up to offer asset management training

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

This means that the technology for one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) will be able to provide more accurate prices at faster speeds and improved quality of execution.

James Hassett, co-head of global emerging markets & G10 linear FX, and head of flow macro trading, Asia, who relocated to Singapore from London in August 2020, said: "The deployment demonstrates our increased commitment to our clients in Singapore and in the region. FX is an important growth area for the firm globally and critically this takes us from a three-hub model to a four-hub model."

He was referring to the addition of Singapore to its existing hubs.

Gillian Tan, executive director, financial markets development, at MAS, said: "Singapore is well-placed to serve the strong institutional FX flows in Asia, and we are heartened to see continued strong interest from top FX players to set up their regional pricing and matching engines in Singapore."

Barclays' move follows several other global banks to have made plans to launch FX trading and pricing engines in Singapore. They include JPMorgan Chase & Co, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, UBS and Standard Chartered.

In a 2019 survey on FX trading conducted by the Bank for international Settlements, Singapore was placed as the third-largest FX trading centre in the world. Its average daily FX trading volume was up 22 per cent from 2016 to US$633 billion in April 2019; the US$633 billion represented 7.6 per cent of global FX turnover. London topped the list, followed by Hong Kong.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

TPG nears deal for Preferred Apartment's student-housing arm: sources

Federal Reserve begins meeting as Congress pushes for new US stimulus

Singapore banks stick to hiring plans even as UOB freezes wages

Analysts keep faith with UOB's organic wealth management play

S-Reit perps market reviving; year-to-date issues total S$575m

Citi back to trimming jobs amid scrutiny on control lapses

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 16, 2020 12:32 PM
Government & Economy

India's coronavirus cases pass five million

[NEW DELHI] India's total coronavirus cases passed five million on Wednesday, health ministry data showed, as the...

Sep 16, 2020 12:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

DBS Group Research has maintained its "buy" recommendation on transport operator ComfortDelGro with a target price...

Sep 16, 2020 12:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore LNG Corp and France's Total sign deal for solar energy system

[SINGAPORE] A subsidiary of France's Total and Singapore LNG Corp (SLNG) have signed a deal for a rooftop solar...

Sep 16, 2020 12:08 PM
Consumer

Kodak says it mishandled CEO stock grants ahead of Covid project

[NEW YORK] Eastman Kodak, seeking to address the firestorm of allegations surrounding a Trump administration loan,...

Sep 16, 2020 11:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold steady as markets eye outcome of US Fed meeting

[BENGALURU] Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed)...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Singapore shares edge up at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.3%

Singapore banks stick to hiring plans even as UOB freezes wages

Recession? 2020 new home sales could top 2019's

Apple bundles TV, music, news and more in services push

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.