Barings to set up South-east Asia hub in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
INVESTMENT management firm Barings is laying the groundwork for an office in Singapore to serve as its hub for South-east Asia investment activities.
The office is expected to manage around US$1 billion in Asian equity strategies. It will be headed by SooHai Lim, managing...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes