Be wary of fake S$50 and S$100 portrait series notes: Police

THE Singapore Police Force is advising the public to be wary of receiving counterfeit S$50 and S$100 portrait series Singapore currency notes, according to an advisory issued on Tuesday afternoon.

These counterfeit notes, which are believed to be photocopied reproductions, lack security features such as a watermark (an image that can be seen when held up to the light), and a security-thread (thread that is interwoven in the paper running vertically down) found on genuine notes.

Some of the notes contain a simulated kinegram (octagonal reflective foil), which is distinctively different from those on genuine notes.

For instance, the image on the kinegram of a genuine note should shift when the note is tilted, but the simulated kinegram on the counterfeit note does not have this characteristic. The surface of the counterfeit notes also lacks the embossed feel present on genuine notes.

To date, the counterfeit S$100 notes in the cases reported bear the serial number 3AX412083, while those of the counterfeit S$50 notes bear these eight serial numbers: 0FF875629, 3DL273922, 4DZ985604, 5HS436415, 5LV797440,

5LP297324, 5CK878136 and 5JH230011.

From March to May 2019, the police received reports of these notes being used at convenience stores, restaurants and retail outlets. The police has since arrested and charged three men, aged between 25 and 29, with counterfeit currency notes-related offences between May 25 and June 4.

Anyone who is convicted for possessing as genuine counterfeit currency notes shall be punished with an imprisonment term which may extend to 15 years.

The police have urged anyone with information pertaining to the above cases to call the police hotline on 1800-255 0000, or submit information online at http://www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.