You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Be wary of fake S$50 and S$100 portrait series notes: Police

Tue, Jun 11, 2019 - 3:36 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THE Singapore Police Force is advising the public to be wary of receiving counterfeit S$50 and S$100 portrait series Singapore currency notes, according to an advisory issued on Tuesday afternoon.

These counterfeit notes, which are believed to be photocopied reproductions, lack security features such as a watermark (an image that can be seen when held up to the light), and a security-thread (thread that is interwoven in the paper running vertically down) found on genuine notes.

Some of the notes contain a simulated kinegram (octagonal reflective foil), which is distinctively different from those on genuine notes.

For instance, the image on the kinegram of a genuine note should shift when the note is tilted, but the simulated kinegram on the counterfeit note does not have this characteristic. The surface of the counterfeit notes also lacks the embossed feel present on genuine notes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To date, the counterfeit S$100 notes in the cases reported bear the serial number 3AX412083, while those of the counterfeit S$50 notes bear these eight serial numbers: 0FF875629, 3DL273922, 4DZ985604, 5HS436415, 5LV797440,
5LP297324, 5CK878136 and 5JH230011.

From March to May 2019, the police received reports of these notes being used at convenience stores, restaurants and retail outlets. The police has since arrested and charged three men, aged between 25 and 29, with counterfeit currency notes-related offences between May 25 and June 4.

Anyone who is convicted for possessing as genuine counterfeit currency notes shall be punished with an imprisonment term which may extend to 15 years.

The police have urged anyone with information pertaining to the above cases to call the police hotline on 1800-255 0000, or submit information online at http://www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

Banking & Finance

Remittance firms must stop granting loans: MAS

China central bank to issue bills in Hong Kong to stabilise weakening yuan

Delay the 'dot plot'? Federal Reserve policymakers face communications quandary

Deskera, Funding Societies team up to offer digital financing solutions for SMEs

Citi launches co-branded credit cards with Grab in push for more customers

Irish fiscal watchdog urges 'prudence account' for corporate tax windfall

Editor's Choice

BT_20190611_JASTIMULUS_3805157.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Monetary loosening 'may be enough for Asia-Pac economies for now'

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Q3 business outlook ticks up after falls in 3 straight quarters

lwx_telco_090519_5_0 (1).jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

New 'digital telcos' start to feel the burn

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 It starts from the top
4 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report
5 Q3 business outlook ticks up after falls in 3 straight quarters
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Photo 1_CapitaMall Xuefu.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust

ak_sgskyline_1106.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.4% in May, rising for 4th straight month: SRX

Jun 11, 2019
Technology

Despite 5G fanfare, mobile operators still boosting older network connections

ak_tcj_1106.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Abuse, neglect of multilateral trading system will benefit few: Tan Chuan-Jin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening