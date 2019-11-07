Beijing may cull a stateside unicorn stampede

[HONG KONG] A bitcoin miner, flying-taxi maker and apartment-sharing outfit are among the herd of Chinese upstarts rushing to New York markets. Their untested business models are alarming enough. But Beijing's more frequent crackdowns on booming next-generation industries add another layer of risk.

Chinese firms have raised just US$3 billion from American exchanges so far this year, less than a third of the 2018 total. In the last week of October, however, half a dozen companies filed for initial public offerings in New York, bringing the total backlog of Chinese floats to 24, according to data from Refinitiv. Rising trade uncertainties, tougher listing requirements on the Nasdaq and an upcoming US presidential election have sparked fears that 2020 may prove even more volatile for debutants.

For investors, it's a chance to bet on young, cutting-edge outfits. Risk factors listed in their IPO (initial public offering) documents, though, will make even ousted WeWork boss Adam Neumann blush – not least, the long arm of Chinese regulators.

Canaan, the world's second-biggest maker of hardware used to mine bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, is aiming to raise US$400 million stateside. It acknowledges, though, that bitcoin mining may be banned altogether in China, which accounts for nearly 90 per cent of total sales. Likewise, Ehang, another IPO hopeful, is navigating a tangle of ever-changing requirements and approvals for its flying taxis and drones.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Even Ant Financial-backed Phoenix Tree risks attracting the ire of regulators. The company operates a WeWork-style service of sub-leasing shared apartments, and gives its tenants an option of taking out a loan from a bank to cover the rent. Phoenix Tree, which pays the interest, gets cash upfront, while the tenant repays the bank directly. This has helped the four-year-old upstart to expand: As at September, the company had amassed US$435 million of upfront payments. Yet in filings it tells prospective investors it can't guarantee this practice "will not be challenged" by the authorities.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Beijing's track record is not reassuring. It has frequently allowed new business to flourish before judging them problematic, and shutting them down. A crackdown on peer-to-peer lending, for example, has led to thousands of companies folding. In education, video games, online pharmacies and most recently, electronic cigarettes, officials are clamping down too. A unicorn cull may be overdue.

Chinese bitcoin-mining hardware maker Canaan filed on Oct 28 for an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The company plans to raise US$400 million, according to Reuters.

Chinese companies have raised US$2.8 billion from IPOs in the United States, down 65 per cent from a year earlier, according to data from Refinitiv. Between Oct 28 and Nov 4, seven companies have filed to go public in New York.

REUTERS