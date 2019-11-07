You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Beijing may cull a stateside unicorn stampede

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 11:09 AM

[HONG KONG] A bitcoin miner, flying-taxi maker and apartment-sharing outfit are among the herd of Chinese upstarts rushing to New York markets. Their untested business models are alarming enough. But Beijing's more frequent crackdowns on booming next-generation industries add another layer of risk.

Chinese firms have raised just US$3 billion from American exchanges so far this year, less than a third of the 2018 total. In the last week of October, however, half a dozen companies filed for initial public offerings in New York, bringing the total backlog of Chinese floats to 24, according to data from Refinitiv. Rising trade uncertainties, tougher listing requirements on the Nasdaq and an upcoming US presidential election have sparked fears that 2020 may prove even more volatile for debutants.

For investors, it's a chance to bet on young, cutting-edge outfits. Risk factors listed in their IPO (initial public offering) documents, though, will make even ousted WeWork boss Adam Neumann blush – not least, the long arm of Chinese regulators.

Canaan, the world's second-biggest maker of hardware used to mine bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, is aiming to raise US$400 million stateside. It acknowledges, though, that bitcoin mining may be banned altogether in China, which accounts for nearly 90 per cent of total sales. Likewise, Ehang, another IPO hopeful, is navigating a tangle of ever-changing requirements and approvals for its flying taxis and drones.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Even Ant Financial-backed Phoenix Tree risks attracting the ire of regulators. The company operates a WeWork-style service of sub-leasing shared apartments, and gives its tenants an option of taking out a loan from a bank to cover the rent. Phoenix Tree, which pays the interest, gets cash upfront, while the tenant repays the bank directly. This has helped the four-year-old upstart to expand: As at September, the company had amassed US$435 million of upfront payments. Yet in filings it tells prospective investors it can't guarantee this practice "will not be challenged" by the authorities.

SEE ALSO

US: Stocks end flat amid impatience for concrete trade progress

Beijing's track record is not reassuring. It has frequently allowed new business to flourish before judging them problematic, and shutting them down. A crackdown on peer-to-peer lending, for example, has led to thousands of companies folding. In education, video games, online pharmacies and most recently, electronic cigarettes, officials are clamping down too. A unicorn cull may be overdue.

Chinese bitcoin-mining hardware maker Canaan filed on Oct 28 for an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The company plans to raise US$400 million, according to Reuters.

Chinese companies have raised US$2.8 billion from IPOs in the United States, down 65 per cent from a year earlier, according to data from Refinitiv. Between Oct 28 and Nov 4, seven companies have filed to go public in New York.

 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Bank of England to keep rates steady in pre-election meeting

Wirecard widens KPMG audit; expects to be cleared in Singapore police probe

Money FM podcast: How I unlocked financial happiness

Green drive will hit fossil-linked assets; banks need to get ready

Carro eyes digibank licence as vehicle to expand into SME loans

Trafigura pilots US$20m trade on Singapore blockchain platform

BREAKING

Nov 7, 2019 11:13 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets hit as investors spooked by trade pact delay talk

[HONG KONG] Asian markets mostly fell on Thursday after investors were spooked by speculation the much-anticipated...

Nov 7, 2019 11:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Dyna-Mac queried by SGX after shares climb 18% on heavy volume

SHARES of offshore oil and gas contractor Dyna-Mac Holdings surged on Thursday morning, prompting a query from the...

Nov 7, 2019 10:57 AM
Companies & Markets

PS Group to delist on Nov 11

PS Group will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange at 9am on Nov 11, following the move by two of the company's...

Nov 7, 2019 10:37 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia to offer farmers hurt by drought up to A$1b in cheap loans

[SYDNEY] Australia will offer farmers hurt by drought up to A$1 billion (S $936 million) in cheap loans, Prime...

Nov 7, 2019 10:33 AM
Garage

Hong Kong startup’s LSE-powered crypto exchange promises to be really fast

[HONG KONG] Atom Group, a Hong Kong-based startup, says it's about to make Bitcoin trading at least 10 times faster...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly