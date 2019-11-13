BIS sets up innovation hub in Singapore

THE Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has established one of its first innovation hubs outside of Switzerland in Singapore, with the hub to focus on public digital infrastructures and a platform connecting regulators to technology solutions at a start.

The hub, launched on Wednesday at the sidelines of the Singapore FinTech Festival and Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SFF x SWITCH) conference, will work on setting up a framework for public digital infrastructures on identity, consent and data sharing. This is a "foundational public good" to bring about inclusive financial services through digital means, BIS said in a joint statement with the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The second project is to create a digital platform for supervisory tech, or suptech, solutions. With this platform, central banks can try to solve regulatory problems by sourcing solutions from the fintech community.

The BIS is also setting up a hub centre in Hong Kong.

sentifi.com Market voices on: