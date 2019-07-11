You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin extends losses after Fed chief urges halt to Facebook's crypto project

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 4:29 PM

file75xqy5u48evwb6y77d.jpg
Bitcoin dipped almost 8 per cent on Thursday, extending losses the day after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell called for a halt to Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency project until concerns ranging from privacy to money-laundering were addressed.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Bitcoin dipped almost 8 per cent on Thursday, extending losses the day after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell called for a halt to Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency project until concerns ranging from privacy to money-laundering were addressed.

The original cryptocurrency initially fell 7.7 per cent to US$11,164 in early morning trade, following a 3.8 per cent slide on Wednesday after Mr Powell's testimony on monetary policy before the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. It was last down 4.5 per cent.

Other major cryptocurrencies including Ethereum and XRP's Ripple fell by similar levels.

"This is a direct response to the Powell testimony and comments on Facebook's Libra and the implications that could have for the entire cryptocurrency space," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at FX trading platform Oanda.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Libra raises many serious concerns regarding privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability," Mr Powell told the committee, adding that he did not think the project could proceed unless those concerns were addressed.

The proposed cryptocurrency has drawn close scrutiny from policymakers and financial regulators globally. Mr Powell said existing rules do not fit cryptocurrencies.

Other traders said the moves fitted within the pattern of bitcoin's recent volatility, where double-digit intra-day price moves have been common.

The biggest coin climbed nearly 55 per cent in nine days after Facebook unveiled its plans for Libra on June 18, touching an 18-month high of nearly $14,000. The project has boosted hopes that cryptocurrencies could gain wider acceptance.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australian banks, shops hit by telecom outage

OCBC, Singapore police automate data retrieval to quicken financial crime detection

DBS named World's Best Bank by Euromoney magazine

China's tech funding rut shifts power to investors

UOB prices S$750m 3.58% perpetual securities

Deutsche Bank faces justice department probe over 1MDB: WSJ

Editor's Choice

file6zagdhaeai015qfb1fss.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_110719_10_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

It's not debt but how Reits leverage on it that matters

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

file72d1rux7v0o11sia4alg.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo requires exit offers to be fair and reasonable, shareholder vote to exclude offeror and concert parties

hyflyx.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards deal with Utico to invest S$400m for 88% stake

Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong watch tycoon raises stake in Cordlife to 28%, prompting jump in share price

ak_pg_1107.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS named World's Best Bank by Euromoney magazine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly