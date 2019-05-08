You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin nears US$6,000 as more institutions embrace it

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Madrid

BITCOIN climbed to a fresh 2019 high, approaching the US$6,000 level for the first time since November.

The largest digital coin climbed as much as 4.7 per cent to US$5,961 as of 9.25 am in London, according to Bloomberg composite pricing.

Most of the other highly traded tokens were up as well, though they lagged Bitcoin.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The world's most-followed cryptocurrency has been drawing attention from technical analysts and conventional investment firms as it claws its way back from last year's 74 per cent plunge that took it below US$4,000.

"Bitcoin is testing new near-term highs because the overall institutional involvement is becoming stronger and stronger," Jehan Chu, managing partner at Kenetic Capital, said by phone from Hong Kong.

"We're just seeing institution after institution lining up to the thesis of digital currency, and Bitcoin is the standard bearer."

Fidelity Investments, which began a custody service to store Bitcoin earlier this year, plans to buy and sell it for institutional customers within a few weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"Fidelity alone doesn't move the entire needle, but Fidelity with E*Trade and Ameritrade and Robin Hood and a whole host," said Mr Chu, whose firm is a blockchain investment and advisory company.

"You're seeing a critical mass of these types of asset managers and brokers providing retail exposure and retail access to crypto." BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Fake news law: appeal process would be fast, simple and low-cost: Shanmugam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening