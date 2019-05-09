You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin rises above US$6,000 level for first time since November

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 10:18 AM

lwx_Bitcoin_090519_104.jpg
Bitcoin has climbed back above US$6,000.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Bitcoin has climbed back above US$6,000.

The cryptocurrency, which has been on a wild ride that took it above US$19,000 in December 2017 and as low as US$3,136.04 in December last year, has clawed its way back to the highest level in more than six months. The asset was up 2.5 per cent to US$6,048.52 as at 9.46am in Hong Kong.

"Bitcoin's long-term technical profiles continue to point to a new up cycle," said Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC technical strategist Rob Sluymer in a note May 8. He said bitcoin is continuing to rebound from support at its 200-week moving average, after telling investors last week to buy.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

China's new bank loans slow to 1.02t yuan in April, missing forecasts

China's Kangde Xin says auditor cannot verify 12b yuan of deposits

Price stability is key to market trust in yen: Bank of Japan Governor

IBM brings blockbuster bond deal as market defies trade drag

China sets yuan mid-point at weakest level in 3 months

Indonesia will intervene in bond market to defend rupiah: central bank

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)
5 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls

Must Read

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_sgx_090519_54.jpg
May 9, 2019
Stocks

In shrinking Singapore stock market, award-winning analyst sees gems

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening