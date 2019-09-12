You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin.com seeks to launch derivative for cryptocurrency spinoff Bitcoin Cash

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 11:02 AM

BP_Bitcoin_120919_37.jpg
Bitcoin.com, the firm backed by crypto evangelist Roger Ver, is working on multiple ideas to ramp up interest in Bitcoin spinoff Bitcoin Cash, including a futures contract.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Bitcoin.com, the firm backed by crypto evangelist Roger Ver, is working on multiple ideas to ramp up interest in Bitcoin spinoff Bitcoin Cash, including a futures contract.

The goal is for Bitcoin Cash to become one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world behind Bitcoin, according to the new head of its recently launched exchange unit, David Shin, who was most recently Asia head of global equity derivative sales at TD Securities.

"Within a year I want to make that the second or third-largest market cap," Mr Shin said. "To get from No 4 to No 3 or No. 2, we have to see more volume."

To generate that volume, Mr Shin said he has begun discussions to list a Bitcoin Cash futures product on a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated exchange, and "would love to speak with CME about listing a BCH future". CME Group Inc currently markets Bitcoin futures contracts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Shin is also looking to work with a retail broker so US investors can trade the regulated product.

"We'll try to list a BCH future on one of these exchanges that's CFTC regulated to therefore have a product that can be traded into the US with institutional traders," he said. "In theory we should see more penetration, more users, more trading and more volume."

On the retail side, Mr Shin wants to develop an eSports-like trading tournament whose ultimate goal is to create crypto influencers - people retail investors will gravitate to in an industry that remains strongly personality-driven.

Mr Shin joined Bitcoin.com at the end of August to run its exchange business, which debuted Sept 2. Mr Ver, one of the most prominent supporters of Bitcoin Cash and known in the industry as "Bitcoin Jesus", became executive chairman in August when he appointed Stefan Rust as the new CEO of Bitcoin.com.

Mr Shin will have his work cut out for him.

While Bitcoin Cash has doubled in market value this year to about US$5.4 billion, it's well behind the top three cryptos Bitcoin, Ether and XRP. The largest digital currency is worth about US$183.1 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com.

Bitcoin Cash is the result of clashes among various factions disagreeing on the future development of the base Bitcoin blockchain. Given mainstream investors' scepticism for even the original flavour of Bitcoin, it's an even more difficult proposition drumming up interest in alt-coins further down the food chain.

"I don't think the institutions really know what BCH is, so I want to be out there to change that rhetoric," Mr Shin said. "There's a real opportunity if we believe two contracts are not enough, and maybe three to five is the right number, that the third one should be Bitcoin Cash."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Sino-US trade thaw sparks risk rally, euro awaits ECB

The battle for IPOs is heating up among South-east Asian exchanges

Tiny Pacific nation makes a go of its own digital currency

Money FM podcast: SGX Orb winners - The Woke Salaryman

DBS aims for wealth business to hit S$300b AUM by 2023

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

Editor's Choice

BP_trade_120919_4.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BP_DBS Bank_120919_5.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks can use sustainability-linked loans to prod clients into going green

Must Read

BP_tariffs_120919_22.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump offers delay in tariff hike, responding to Chinese gesture

nz_grab_120919.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Garage

Grab, Gojek draw new battle lines in Indonesia's rural areas

BT_20190912_HKEX12_3890386.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

HK Exchange's US$39b bid for LSE faces significant hurdles

BT_20190912_JLDBS_3890385.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS aims for wealth business to hit S$300b AUM by 2023

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly