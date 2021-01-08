You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
SUBSCRIBERS
CROWDFUNDING

Bitter wait for CoAssets noteholders as investments turn sour

This follows reports in December that the group had disposed of US$30 million in receivables to Hong Kong-based debt recovery company Sunfits
Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

nz_gettygoh_080121.jpg
The receivables have been found to be mostly irrecoverable bad debt, with Sunfits having since filed a police report after uncovering irregularities in CoAssets' accounts. It is considering legal action, but said that it is currently focused on debt recovery. Investors have also filed police reports against CoAssets' co-founders Getty Goh and Seh Huan Kiat, and have grouped together to explore legal options.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

IT is likely to be a long-drawn affair for CoAssets' promissory noteholders to claw back their investments - if they were to get back any at all, said industry watchers.

This comes as hundreds of retail investors - mainly promissory note holders of CoAssets' various...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

[WASHINGTON] US Vice-President Mike Pence opposes using the 25th amendment to remove President Donald Trump from...

Jan 8, 2021 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Bullard expects ongoing economic recovery as vaccines take hold

[BENGALURU] St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on Thursday said he expects the US economic recovery...

Jan 8, 2021 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi says removing Trump 'emergency of highest magnitude'

[WASHINGTON] US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Thursday for President Donald Trump to be urgently removed from...

Jan 8, 2021 07:03 AM
Transport

Boeing to pay US$2.5b fine over 737 MAX: DOJ

[NEW YORK] US prosecutors hit Boeing with a US$2.5 billion fine to settle charges the company defrauded regulators...

Jan 8, 2021 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Biden calls Capitol protests one of 'darkest days' in US history

[WILMINGTON, United States] US President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday that Donald Trump had incited one of the "...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

New pricing model timely as one-size- fits-all rules for HDB flats passé

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

Viking Offshore's S$4m share placement plan falls through

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for